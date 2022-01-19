Sherrard wrestling coach Garrett reaches 300 career wins

After competing at Friday's and Saturday's Bob Mitton Invitational in Orion, the Tigers will face a tough week with conference duals against Orion, Erie-Prophetstown, Rockridge and Princeton.

"We've still got to wrestle hard," Garrett said. "We can't let our guard down."

But while he is looking ahead to the final regular-season push in the drive for a fourth straight Three Rivers title, as well as Sherrard hosting one of the IHSA's 16 Class 1A regional meets, Garrett also took time to look back.

"I couldn't have done this without all of the wrestlers over the years who've busted their butts and worked to do their best for themselves and for the team," he said. "They all listened to me and what I would tell them. Then there's my assistant coaches.

"Brent Schurr's been with me for nine years, D.J. McDaniel four years, and Hunter Spengler starting this year. We work together; it's not just a one-man show. We all do the best for our wrestlers on and off the mat, as well as helping them keep their grades up."

As much as the victories and conference championships, seeing some of his former wrestlers make forays into coaching and enjoying their own success continues to be a source of great pride for Garrett.