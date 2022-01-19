Sherrard wrestling coach Garrett reaches 300 career wins

SHERRARD — Last week brought a milestone in the career of Sherrard High School wrestling coach Jeff Garrett.
In his 16th year with the Tigers, Garrett posted his 300th victory in his squad's triangular-meet sweep of Alleman and Knoxville. His record is 301-84 and counting.
That achievement came on Sherrard's senior night, and also on the same night that Tiger senior Austin Fratzke recorded his 16th technical fall to set a single-season school record.
"The boys were keeping track (of Garrett's win total), and it just so happened on senior night and on the same night Austin broke Chance Teel's technical fall record of 15 in 2012," Garrett said. "The guys wrestled aggressive in both meets. It was a good night."
Right now, Garrett's main focus is on getting the Tigers across the finish line in the Three Rivers Conference. Having won or shared the league title the last three years, Sherrard (20-6 overall) leads the TRAC with an 8-0 mark.
In his 16 seasons, Garrett has coached 10 conference-championship teams. His 2014 and '16 teams reached the IHSA Class 1A dual team state tournament, with the '14 squad bringing home fourth place.
"The goal is always to win conference," he said. "We've been sitting in this position for a number of years."
After competing at Friday's and Saturday's Bob Mitton Invitational in Orion, the Tigers will face a tough week with conference duals against Orion, Erie-Prophetstown, Rockridge and Princeton.
"We've still got to wrestle hard," Garrett said. "We can't let our guard down."
But while he is looking ahead to the final regular-season push in the drive for a fourth straight Three Rivers title, as well as Sherrard hosting one of the IHSA's 16 Class 1A regional meets, Garrett also took time to look back.
"I couldn't have done this without all of the wrestlers over the years who've busted their butts and worked to do their best for themselves and for the team," he said. "They all listened to me and what I would tell them. Then there's my assistant coaches.
"Brent Schurr's been with me for nine years, D.J. McDaniel four years, and Hunter Spengler starting this year. We work together; it's not just a one-man show. We all do the best for our wrestlers on and off the mat, as well as helping them keep their grades up."
As much as the victories and conference championships, seeing some of his former wrestlers make forays into coaching and enjoying their own success continues to be a source of great pride for Garrett.
"A lot of them have excelled," he said. "Eric Link from the 2010 class was my junior high coach until he got married and left the area. Now, Chad Kirkhove coaches the junior high team here, with Kaiden Jones his assistant; Ben Corlett is the head coach at Edison Junior High.