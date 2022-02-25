Sherrard's Bynum two wins away from girls state wrestling title

NORMAL — As a regular part of Sherrard's wrestling lineup, Bri Bynum tallied 37 matches during the season heading into Friday, tied for the second most in the 125-pound bracket at the IHSA girls individual state tournament.
Bynum made that experience pay off.
The sophomore needed a combined 2:35 to pick up a pair of pins, moving her into Saturday's semifinals and two wins from becoming a champion at the IHSA's first-ever girls state tournament.
Bynum (15-24) needed just 36 seconds to pin Kaneland's Dyani Torres (21-14) in her opening-round match. Then, facing Schaumburg's Bethany Regione, who came in with a 26-3 record, Bynum picked up the pin in 1:59.
Next up is Taylor Dawson from Collinsville, who took third in the same sectional at which Bynum finished second. The wrestler who beat Bynum in the finals, Vandalia's Lauren Dothager, is in the other semifinal.
Both of Rock Island's wrestlers who reached the state tournament are still alive in wrestlebacks heading into Saturday.
Senior Rebecca Ferguson sandwiched a pair of sub-one minute pins around her quarterfinal loss to reach Saturday's third round of wrestlebacks at 100 pounds.
Ferguson (16-9) started her day with a pin of Lombard Montini's Kat Bell in 57 seconds before dropping a 6-1 decision to Fox Lake Grant's Ayane Jasinski. Ferguson bounced back with a 54-second pin of Normal West's Sammy Lehr. She faces Bartlett's Emma Engels next.
Ferguson's teammate Sanaa Hampton got pinned in her opening-round match by Durand's Lexie Carden before pinning Chicago Back of the Yards' Joselin Rodriguez in 38 seconds in the first consolation round and getting a forfeit win in her second consolation match.
Both Moline's Ruby Sepeda and Erie-Prophetstown's Jayda Rosenow lost twice to see their state tournament trips end. Sepeda injury defaulted during her consolation-round match.