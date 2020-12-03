Sophomores help Lancers handle Sabers in MAC opener

It was a challenging night for the Sabers.

"(North Scott) came in and did a much better job of dominating positions and competing through positions," Sabers coach Matt Ohnemus said. "As the matches wore on, they were gaining dominance in every position.

"It wasn't just them throwing our guys to their back. It was slowly and methodically grinding our guys down. That's where I was more disappointed than the loss. Our guys didn't compete in some of those positions."

Ohnemus said it can be a valuable learning tool for his team moving forward. Even though it is just the opening week of competition, Ohnemus challenged his wrestlers afterward.

"I asked them, 'Are you satisfied with what you feel like right now? If the answer is no, then we've got to change some things. If the answer is yes, maybe this is not the right thing for you,'" Ohnemus said. "We can't be satisfied with that tonight."

North Scott, meanwhile, called it a good starting point.

"We had about a week, week-and-a-half to relax after football," AJ Petersen said. "There was no, 'You guys just got back from football treatment. It was, you're back in the room, working your tails off and you're going to earn your spot if you want it.'