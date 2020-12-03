Sophomores help Lancers handle Sabers in MAC opener

DEWITT — The future of North Scott High School's wrestling program looks very bright. The present is pretty good, too.
Even with a freshman and seven sophomores in its lineup, North Scott had no difficulty handling Mississippi Athletic Conference newcomer Central DeWitt 58-18 in the Lancers' season-opening dual meet Thursday night.
Sophomores Aydan Cary (152 pounds), Seth Madden (170), AJ Petersen (182), Nate Schneckloth (220) and David Borchers (285) had victories for the Lancers, who were on the mat two weeks after capturing the program's first state football championship.
"We've got some hammers in that (sophomore) class," junior 195-pounder Ryan Campbell said after his pin closed the dual. "The future is very bright for those guys. They're dogs and they get after each other in practice. It is fun to see."
Other than pins from a trio of Keatons for Central DeWitt — Kruse (106), Zeimet (120) and Simmons (126) — North Scott dominated the dual.
North Scott won the last eight bouts, seven by bonus points.
Of the five sophomores to record victories for the Lancers, four came by fall in Schneckloth, Borchers, Madden and Petersen, with only one of those bouts going to a second period. Cary handled Central DeWitt junior Carter Donovan 12-0.
"Our grade has got a chance at being very, very good from a dual standpoint," Petersen said. "We've got a good variety of kids spread out.
"With the first dual, you think there are going to be some ups and downs. Once people got into the flow of things, it was a snowball effect. It just kept going and going."
The sophomore class is large in numbers. It also is full of talent.
"We've been pretty consistent with some tough kids in the middle to upper weights, and it has been beneficial for those guys," North Scott coach Drew Kelly said. "They come in young, get to train with those guys, get to see what it takes and what the standard is and hopefully they're ready to make that jump by their sophomore or junior year to compete."
Support Local Journalism
Kelly said North Scott is still missing several pieces from its lineup due to the prolonged football season. In the upper weights, Joey Petersen, Kade Tippet and Carson McCaughey did not compete Thursday.
North Scott has had multiple groups on different schedules with the football season not ending until Nov. 19.
"This week, we finally got everyone back in the room and heading in the right direction," Kelly said. "It is going to take a little bit. We're not set on things completely, but overall I liked the way we wrestled tonight."
It was a challenging night for the Sabers.
"(North Scott) came in and did a much better job of dominating positions and competing through positions," Sabers coach Matt Ohnemus said. "As the matches wore on, they were gaining dominance in every position.
"It wasn't just them throwing our guys to their back. It was slowly and methodically grinding our guys down. That's where I was more disappointed than the loss. Our guys didn't compete in some of those positions."
Ohnemus said it can be a valuable learning tool for his team moving forward. Even though it is just the opening week of competition, Ohnemus challenged his wrestlers afterward.
"I asked them, 'Are you satisfied with what you feel like right now? If the answer is no, then we've got to change some things. If the answer is yes, maybe this is not the right thing for you,'" Ohnemus said. "We can't be satisfied with that tonight."
North Scott, meanwhile, called it a good starting point.
"We had about a week, week-and-a-half to relax after football," AJ Petersen said. "There was no, 'You guys just got back from football treatment. It was, you're back in the room, working your tails off and you're going to earn your spot if you want it.'
"If not, there are other people working hard and will be there and take it from you."
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-01.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-02.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-03.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-04.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-05.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-06.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-07.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-08.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-09.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-10.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-11.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-12.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-13.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-14.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-15.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-16.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-17.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-18.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-19.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-20.JPG
120320-qc-spt-ns-dewitt-wrestle-21.JPG
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!