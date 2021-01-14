Sophomores power PV to MAC triangular blowouts

For Rusty VanWetzinga, the start of his sophomore wrestling season has been filled with obstacles.
Not only has he had to get in shape for performing on the mat following a standout campaign on Pleasant Valley's football team, he is cutting weight to occupy the starting spot at 182 pounds.
Add in needing to quarantine and VanWetzinga has wrestled just three times so far.
"It's been a long ride," VanWetzinga said. "Today was knocking off the rust."
Consider the rust knocked off.
He, along with four other sophomores, went 2-0 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular inside George Marshall Gymnasium Thursday night as the Spartans pummeled Davenport Central 70-6 and Davenport West 70-12.
West edged Central 33-30 in the final dual of the night.
"I'm proud of how they went from one move to the next," PV coach Jacob Larsen said. "Kids are starting to fall into weight to fill out the lineup."
After getting hurt by North Scott the last time the Spartans wrestled in the conference, it was their time to deliver some punishing blows.
Of the 16 combined bouts that did not result in a forfeit, PV won 14 of them, 11 by bonus points.
"The transitions were, well, they flowed a little better," Larsen said. "They're chomping at the bit to compete."
The same group of sophomores who were the catalysts for the Spartans reaching the UNI-Dome in the fall on the gridiron have brought that energy and passion to the mat.
Larsen saw the potential of the class a season ago. It has reached a heightened level of expectations.
"It's been fun watching them grow," he said. "Seeing them all back together again, in the lineup, I guess it's like being a proud papa."
VanWetzinga stood out amongst his peers.
In his match against Central's Alonzo Duarte, leading 3-1, he went in for a shot in the third period and registered the takedown to give him a four-point cushion.
"I knew I was in control of the match," VanWetzinga said.
About an hour later, VanWetzinga won a scramble for a reversal to end the second period to snare a 3-2 lead over Nick Kroeger of West. In the third, he took Kroeger down then rolled for the pin in 4 minutes, 53 seconds.
"I felt comfortable taking the headlock and it caught him by surprise," he said.
He admitted he's been working to be more of an offensive wrestler, a difference from last year when he was more conservative and not flashy.
Cutting to 182 has helped with that.
"I feel more in shape, a bit faster," VanWetzinga said. "I've gotten bigger and stronger while getting more lean."
PV's Hunter Meyrer (138) and Ike Swanson (145) each garnered a pair of pins in their matches. Michael Bender (113), Jack Miller (132), Ryan Kammerer (170), Logan Paul (195) and Aiden Kilstrom (285) each wrestled for a win and won by forfeit.
The Falcons squeaked by the Blue Devils due to winning 285, the final weight of the dual, by forfeit. Three weights — 126, 160 and 220 — did not feature a wrestler.
Ayden Nicklaus (106) and Travis Hodges (120), top-10 wrestlers at their respective weights, went 2-0 on the evening for West.
"We've been behind the eight-ball since the beginning of the season," West coach Jim Weisrock said. "It's always a work in progress to get to that next level, instead of the middle level of the MAC."
Central's Zavaan Mueller (152) pinned both his opponents as the only Blue Devil to win both of his matches.