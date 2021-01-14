Sophomores power PV to MAC triangular blowouts

"The transitions were, well, they flowed a little better," Larsen said. "They're chomping at the bit to compete."

The same group of sophomores who were the catalysts for the Spartans reaching the UNI-Dome in the fall on the gridiron have brought that energy and passion to the mat.

Larsen saw the potential of the class a season ago. It has reached a heightened level of expectations.

"It's been fun watching them grow," he said. "Seeing them all back together again, in the lineup, I guess it's like being a proud papa."

VanWetzinga stood out amongst his peers.

In his match against Central's Alonzo Duarte, leading 3-1, he went in for a shot in the third period and registered the takedown to give him a four-point cushion.

"I knew I was in control of the match," VanWetzinga said.

About an hour later, VanWetzinga won a scramble for a reversal to end the second period to snare a 3-2 lead over Nick Kroeger of West. In the third, he took Kroeger down then rolled for the pin in 4 minutes, 53 seconds.

"I felt comfortable taking the headlock and it caught him by surprise," he said.