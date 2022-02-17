Spartans go from 'defeated' to three quarterfinalists in a year

DES MOINES — Pleasant Valley High School brought five wrestlers to the state tournament last season and none of them prevailed in the opening round. Three were eliminated after the first session.

“We felt a little defeated leaving here,” Spartan heavyweight Luke Vonderhaar said.

The Spartans were in a much more pleasant mood Thursday afternoon.

Jack Miller (138 pounds), Caden McDermott (170) and Vonderhaar — qualifiers a season ago — moved into the Class 3A quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena.

Miller pulled out a 5-0 triumph over Dubuque Senior’s Seth Connolly. McDermott executed a five-point move midway through the third period to fend off Iowa City West freshman Justin Avila 6-4. Vonderhaar, after outlasting Burlington’s Julian Harris in the district final last week, pinned Harris in sudden victory.

“I put in so much work over the summer for me to not go oh-and-two again,” Miller said. “Compared to last year, I’m way better. I keep reminding myself that I put in so much work and I can beat athletes that I’m not supposed to beat.”

Bettendorf advanced six of its seven qualifiers into the quarterfinals — five accumulating bonus points in TJ Koester (106), Steele Diercks (113), Jayce Luna (126), Dustin Bohren (145) and Bradley Hill (195).

The Bulldogs’ Tycho Carmichael won a first-round match over PV’s Holden Willett, 8-3, and Elijah Mendoza remains in the consolation bracket at 152.

Southeast Polk leads the 3A team race after the first round with 36.5 points, followed by Waukee Northwest (32), Waverly-Shell Rock (32), Bettendorf (24.5) and North Scott (22).

“Coach (Dan) Knight told us if we want to hang with the big teams that have more qualifiers than we do, we had to score the bonus points,” Luna said. “That’s what we did.

“You’re always thinking about scoring more points and building a lead when you’re out there.”

North Scott moved five of its 11 qualifiers into the quarterfinals — Trace Gephart (120), Peyton Westlin (152), Seth Madden (170), AJ Petersen (195) and David Borchers (285).

The Lancers also had three wrestlers survive in the consolation round with Aydan Golden (113), Aydan Cary (145) and Ryan Campbell (182).

Westlin beat Mendoza for the third time this season. However, the North Scott senior was not completely thrilled coming off the mat. He led 1-0 before catching Mendoza and sticking him in the final seconds of the second period.

“I probably shouldn’t have gone out there thinking I was going to have an easy match since I beat him a couple times during the season,” Westlin said. “I was expecting more of a controlling match and more points scored by me.

“I was pushing the pace harder than I ever have. I thought he was being a little more of a defensive wrestler and I couldn’t get to any of my shots. You could probably tell I was getting really frustrated.”

A first-period takedown was enough for Madden to register a 3-2 win over Eli Sallis of Waterloo East.

“I looked at my corner with about 20 seconds left and coach (Drew) Kelly was screaming, ‘You got this. Dig deep,’” Madden said. “It gave me a little boost of energy to keep moving my feet. If you’re moving your feet, people can’t score as easy. I fell back to that.”

Petersen survived a wild encounter with eighth-ranked Josh Hemstead of Carlisle. He was reversed three times and put on his back midway through the third period. Still, he used a 10-point second period to advance, 14-9.

“I could have wrestled harder, but I did what I could with the situation I was in,” Petersen said. “There is still a lot I need to work on and that match proves it.”

McDermott trailed 3-1 in the third period against Avila, but a double-leg takedown and a claw led to a five-point move and the eventual win. He said it was a move he has worked on in the practice room with the PV coaches.

“I knew I had to go after him once he had a good takedown on me,” McDermott said. “I haven’t been that great on top this year, so to get that move feels great.

“After getting that move, I started getting more and more energy.”

McDermott beat Avila, a freshman, earlier in the season in a close match.

“He’s a really good wrestler at a super young age,” McDermott said. “He’s going to be really good.”

Vonderhaar and Harris were deadlocked at one after regulation, but Vonderhaar took Harris to his back and finished him off with 19 seconds left in sudden victory.

“The game plan was to wear him down, and I wore myself out a little bit, too,” Vonderhaar said. “This stage is obviously huge and massive.

“There is a lot of energy going on around you so I tried to just stay focused and finish the job.”

Bettendorf did plenty of finishing.

Koester and Hill recorded pins in the opening period. Diercks and Bohren had second-period falls. Luna produced 18 points in a technical fall win that ended in 3:38.

“I knew I had to be aggressive, be confident, get to my shots and I’d be fine,” Luna said. “After being here in AAU and then last year, I’m comfortable on this stage now.”

Carmichael, one of three Bettendorf freshmen in the quarterfinals, beat Willett for the fourth time this year.

"I'm pretty pleased with how I did," Carmichael said. "He was a little bit lower, so I couldn't get to many of my shots. I still got a few."

Davenport West's Ayden Nicklaus (120), Clinton's Brooke Peters (152), Davenport North's Cade Sheedy (195) and PV's Rusty VanWetzinga (182) won consolation matches to reach Day 2.

Class 3A

Teams -- 1. Southeast Polk 36.5; T2. Waukee Northwest 32; T2. Waverly-Shell Rock 32; 4. Bettendorf 24.5; 5. North Scott 22; 6. Indianola 20.5; 7. Iowa City West 19; 8. Linn-Mar 17; 9. Bondurant-Farrar 16; 10. West Des Moines Dowilng 15.5; 11. Ankeny 15; 12. Johnston 13; T13. Fort Dodge 12.5; T13. Iowa City High 12.5; T15. Norwalk 11; T15. Urbandale 11; T15. WDM Valley 11; T20. Pleasant Valley 9.

First round (Q-C area only)

106 – TJ Koester (Bett) pinned Carter Schrosch (C.B. Lewis Central), 1:24; Dru Ayala (Fort Dodge) tech. fall Hayden Ulloa (North Scott), 22-7 (1:50)

113 – Max Bishop (Fort Dodge) pinned Ayden Golden (North Scott), 5:01; Steele Diercks (Bett) pinned Braden Doyle (IC West), 3:50; Connor Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) pinned Jeffery West (Dav. North), 1:10

120 – Trace Gephart (North Scott) major dec. Keaton Williams (Linn-Mar), 13-2; Cody Hay (Burant-Farrar) dec. Ayden Nicklaus (Dav. West), 11-5

126 – Jayce Luna (Bett) tech. fall Jadyn Friedrichs (SC East), 18-2 (3:39); Nate Jesuroga (SE Polk) pinned Jacob Dewispelaere (Dav. North), 1:49

132 – Jace Rhodes (Mason City) tech. fall Cael Straley (North Scott), 18-2 (2:46); Tycho Carmichael (Bett) dec. Holden Willett (PV), 9-3; Kane Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar) pinned Lincoln Brookhart (Muscatine), 0:27

138 – Jack Miller (PV) dec. Seth Connolly (Dubuque Senior), 5-0

145 – Dom Rubin (Waukee Northwest) pinned Aydan Cary (North Scott), 1:43; Dustin Bohren (Bett) pinned Zach Streeter (Carlisle), 2:47; Robert Avila (IC West) pinned Kelton Youngberg (Dav. West), 1:39

152 – Peyton Westlin (North Scott) pinned Elijah Mendoza (Bett), 3:58; Carter Martinson (SE Polk) pinned Brooke Peters (Clinton), 0:58

160 – Christian Stanek (C.R. Xavier) tech. fall Dylan Marti (North Scott), 18-3 (3:20)

170 – Seth Madden (North Scott) dec. Eli Sallis (Waterloo East), 3-2; Caden McDermott (PV) dec. Justin Avila (IC West), 6-4; Colin Driscoll (Waukee) pinned Jett Fridley (Muscatine), 3:29

182 – Demaris Henderson (Waterloo East) dec. Ryan Campbell (North Scott), 3-1; Blake Hauck (Waukee) dec. Rusty VanWetzinga (PV), 3-2; Greyson Gardner (Western Dubuque) pinned Nathan Beatty (Muscatine), 0:27

195 – AJ Petersen (North Scott) dec. Josh Hemsted (Carlisle), 14-9; Bradley Hill (Bett) pinned Kaden Kaiser (Ank Centennial), 1:04; Jackson Brinker (Johnston) dec. Cade Sheedy (Dav. North), 3-2

220 – Ayden Hoag (LeMars) dec. Evan Franke (Muscatine), 10-8

285 – David Borchers (North Scott) pinned Jaxson Boyd (Indianola), 3:45; Luke Vonderhaar (PV) pinned Julian Harris (Burlington), 6:41

First-round consolation (Q-C area only)

106 -- Kale DiMarco (Mason City) major dec. Hayden Ulloa (North Scott), 13-0

113 -- Braden Doyle (IC West) dec. Jeffery West (Dav. North), 3-2 (TB-1); Ayden Golden (North Scott) pinned Nate Fish (Linn-Mar), 3:26

120 -- Ayden Nicklaus (Dav. West) dec. Payton Bright (Ank. Centennial), 8-5

126 -- Jonah Hallam (C.R. Kennedy) pinned Jacob Dewispelaere (Dav. North), 3:25

132 -- Logan Gard (DC-Grimes) dec. Holden Willett (PV), 9-7; Kyler Scranton (IC West) major dec. Cael Straley (North Scott), 13-0; Cael Wiener (Ank. Centennial) tech. fall Lincoln Brookhart, 17-2 (3:05)

145 -- Aydan Cary (North Scott) pinned Logan Williams (S.C. North), 1:06; Ryan Ott (City High) dec. Kelton Youngberg (Dav. West), 6-5

152 -- Elijah Mendoza (Bett) pinned Trayton Kurimski (Western Dubuque), 1:07; Brooke Peters (Clinton) major dec. Edgar Barreiro (Storm Lake), 13-3

160 -- Bryce Aldridge (Indianola) dec. Dylan Marti (North Scott), 3-1

170 -- Sean Mwangi (Waverly-SR) dec. Jett Fridley (Muscatine), 4-1

182 -- Rusty VanWetzinga (PV) dec. Carlos Andrade (C.B. Abe Lincoln), 3-1; Ryan Campbell (North Scott) dec. Nathan Beatty (Muscatine), 5-3

195 -- Cade Sheedy (Dav. North) dec. Kaden Kaiser (Ank. Centennial), 7-2

220 -- Cael Winter (Waukee Northwest) major dec. Evan Franke (Muscatine), 17-7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.