Eli Loyd has watched the video multiple times, most recently this week. He has replayed the match in his head on countless occasions the past nine months.
After winning 51 matches last winter as a sophomore, including Mississippi Athletic Conference and district titles along with three victories at the state tournament, the Pleasant Valley wrestler lost to Fort Dodge’s Drew Bennett in the Class 3A state championship match at 132 pounds, 9-4.
“I think about it all the time,” Loyd said. “I did all that work just to fall a little bit short. I’ve watched that (match) to remind myself of my mistakes so they don’t happen again.”
As Loyd gears up for his junior campaign, the setback serves as motivation. More importantly, he has used it as a valuable learning tool.
Loyd said Bennett exposed some of his weaknesses. He’s spent the offseason getting more confident on his feet, improving his shot setups and tightening his defense.
Already with 100 career wins and a pair of top-four finishes at state, Loyd believes he’s equipped to finish the season with a state championship medal draped around his neck in February.
“I belong on top of the podium,” Loyd said. “I feel stronger and healthier than ever. Getting on top of the podium is another check point for me in my progression. My ultimate goal is to be nationally ranked.
“I don’t want to compete with just the best guys in Iowa, I want to compete with the best guys in the nation.”
Loyd has participated in high profile tournaments across the country. He wrestled for Team Kosovo at the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines this past summer.
“I definitely feel like my heart is there,” he said, “but I’ve just got to believe in myself and (trim) down on my mistakes. I definitely feel like I belong there.”
Ranked No. 1 at 145 pounds to start the year by The Predicament, Loyd isn’t certain if he’ll stay there or go to 138 by season’s end. The competition appears to be stiffer at 145.
“I’m not worried about running from anybody,” he said. “I think it would be pretty fun to go up and tangle with those guys.”
Wrestling has been a fixture in Loyd’s life since he was young.
Influenced by an older brother who competed, Loyd was on the mat “running around and tackling people” at age 4.
His father, Jason, never wrestled but studied up on the sport and became Loyd’s coach.
Loyd won his first state championship in second grade. He captured two more in junior high, the point where Loyd said the sport turned into a passion.
“Wrestling is my life,” Loyd said. “I think about it all the time.”
Even so, PV coach Jacob Larsen has seen Loyd grow up in the past couple of seasons.
With his experience in youth and club wrestling, Loyd always has had the mat time. It was managing his weight, mastering the fundamentals and the basics of drilling.
During his conversations with the Grand View University coaching staff last summer, one of several colleges he's talked with, they discussed possessing a championship lifestyle on and off the mat.
“There is a different level of maturity with him now,” Larsen said. “He has become a team leader. He did a nice job with our open mats (in the offseason), showing moves and being a coach and teacher to the kids.”
Loyd has become more disciplined in what he does and does not eat during the season.
“I’m definitely pretty focused,” Loyd said. “I don’t eat a bunch of junk food. I’m fine drinking water and eating chicken.”
On the mat, Loyd characterizes his style as fun.
“I bring excitement to the matches,” he said. “There is standard wrestling that is really boring, but I like to have fun with it.”
Particularly early on in his career, Loyd relied on big moves to win matches. He can remember times during youth tournaments where he’d be down double-digit points and rally with a pin.
The “flying squirrel” is his favorite, one he learned from an online video. In that move, Loyd pulls the opponent’s head down, somersaults over him, grabs his waist and pulls him over.
“I wasn’t very good when I was little, and all I really knew were big moves,” he said. “As I’ve built up, I’ve learned how not to get down in points and how to extend my lead with those big moves.”
After last year’s state championship match, Larsen said Loyd needed to develop a go-to shot against the elite competitors.
Loyd is experimenting with an inside trip.
“In practice, he’s finishing well, attacking and not just letting guys shoot on him,” Larsen said. “He’s starting to develop more confidence in that shot. The biggest thing is pulling that trigger, getting it tight and not shooting from so far away.”
Loyd and the Spartans open the season this weekend at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Independence.
There is a chance Loyd could see Joshua Saunders of Christian Brothers College in Missouri, one of the top middle weights in the country.
It is an opportunity for Loyd to see how much improvement he’s made since last February.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I just want to see where I’m at right now. If I lose, I lose. I know there are going to be some mistakes pointed out and areas where I can continue to grow.”
It is all preparation for February.
“If one of his goals is to be undefeated and he loses a match, that doesn’t end the season,” Larsen said. “We’re training for that (state) tournament.
“Once you’ve done the dance before, it is definitely easier. The biggest thing for Eli is realizing it is a long season and anything can happen. No matter what happens, he’s got to keep his goal in mind.”