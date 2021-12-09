Spartans snap 15-year dual loss streak to Knights

DEWITT — The theme for Pleasant Valley High School’s wrestling team this week was a number.
"Fifteen," coach Jacob Larsen said.
That's how long it had been since the Spartans beat perennial power Davenport Assumption in a dual meet.
Even though Assumption was missing multiple starters because of injury, PV continued its torrid start to the season with a 39-26 victory in the opening dual of Thursday night’s quadrangular at Central DeWitt High School.
The Spartans added wins over the host Sabers (55-21) and Class 1A power Alburnett (41-32) to finish the night unbeaten and moved to 5-0 on the season.
“These guys needed to get over that hump as a team and as a program,” Larsen said. “I’m really proud of them. They did a nice job of responding well, up and down the lineup.”
Wisconsin move-in Holden Willett was the catalyst for the Spartans. The 138-pound junior had two pins and a technical fall.
Willett was a sectional qualifier for Oconomowoc, Wis., last year. The family relocated to the Quad-Cities this past summer when his mother was transferred because of her job with John Deere.
It left Willett with a decision: Attend Bettendorf or PV High School?
“I saw that coach Larsen went to UW-La Crosse and my older brother goes there,” Willett said. “So we had a little connection there. It made me decide to come to Pleasant Valley.”
Willett is off to a 7-0 start with four bonus-point wins.
“I just like to dominate neutral,” Willett said. “I’m just trying to constantly score and stay on my feet, re-shooting off their shots and making my shots. It is being relentless on my feet.”
Larsen said Willett’s arrival has been a positive all the way around for his program.
“A good kid in the room, a hard worker in the classroom,” Larsen said. “Sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to get when a kid moves in. He’s fit right in and done everything we’ve asked.”
PV collected eight contested wins and a forfeit victory to beat Assumption. Willett and Jack Miller (145) had pins to give the Spartans a 27-15 lead. Caden McDermott (182), Rusty VanWetzinga (195) and Mason Breen (220) closed the dual with decision wins.
“We’ve still got a long ways to go, but this was a good stepping stone for us,” VanWetzinga said. “We know we’re good. It was a good night for us to get things rolling early in the season.”
Assumption, coming off a dual team title at Williamsburg last Saturday, won two of its three duals. The Knights rallied from a 38-3 deficit to clip Alburnett 39-38 and staved off Central DeWitt 42-35.
Derrick Bass, who had surgery for a torn labrum last spring, made his season debut for the Knights. He recorded a first-period fall against PV and pieced together an 8-2 decision win in the Alburnett dual.
“I’ve been waiting to get back on the mat for a while,” Bass said. “I thought I’d have a chance this offseason, but it didn’t happen.”
Bass, who wrestled at 106 each of the past two seasons, has bumped up to 126 pounds this season.
“I feel pretty strong and I think the confidence will come,” he said. “It has been a while off the mat.”
Besides recovering from a shoulder injury, Bass said he ruptured his spleen during the football season and missed the final three games.
Cadyn Wild (126), Michael Macias (145) and Aiden Morgan (220) did not wrestle for the Knights on Thursday.
“Once we get everyone up and healthy and to a full speed, we’ll see exactly what we can accomplish as a team,” Assumption coach Sonny Alvarez said. “It is the beginning of December and there is stuff we need to work on.