Spartans stumble in regional final to fifth-ranked Lions

WRESTLING

PV falls in team regional final: After beating Iowa City High in its semifinal dual Wednesday night, the Pleasant Valley wrestling team ran into a buzzsaw in the final.

Fifth-ranked Linn-Mar had too much firepower, compiling seven bonus-point wins en route to a 43-15 triumph over PV at Linn-Mar High School.

The Lions advance to the Class 3A state dual tournament in Des Moines next Wednesday for the second consecutive year.

PV won 10 of the 14 weight classes in its 50-21 semifinal win over Iowa City High. Caden McDermott (170 pounds), Rusty VanWetzinga (182), Luke Vonderhaar (285) and Duncan Harn (126) had pins for coach Jake Larsen's team.

In the nightcap, Linn-Mar, with five state-ranked wrestlers, neutralized PV's strength in the upper weights.

Tate Naaktgeboren pinned McDermott at 170, Griffin Schultz stuck Mason Breen at 220 and Luke Gaffney beat Vonderhaar 7-4 at 285.

The Lions added bonus-point wins at 113, 126 and 132.

Yousef Younis (182), VanWetzinga (195), Carter Siebel (106), Caden Ervin (120) and Jack Miller (138) had wins for PV in the dual against Linn-Mar.

The Spartans shift their focus to Saturday's individual district tournament at Iowa City High.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alleman 48, UTHS 36: In a game of key scoring runs, the Alleman Pioneers came up with the final one that turned Wednesday's Western Big Conference game in their favor as they pulled out a 48-36 victory over United Township.

UT got a one-person scoring run Wednesday night from 6-foot-4 sophomore center Lorena Awou as she scored 12 straight points and 17 of the Lady Panthers' 19 second-half points.

But after UT rallied from a 12-point deficit to go up by four in the fourth quarter, Alleman got in the final word — and run. Closing with 16 straight points, the Pioneers finished their regular season on a high note with a 48-36 road victory in Western Big 6 Conference action.

"I'm proud of the way they battled back after they had the lead taken from them," said Alleman coach Steve Ford, whose 13-17 club finishes WB6 play at 4-10 and tied for sixth place with the Panthers (9-13, 4-10). "This is a good step in the right direction going into the postseason."

For Alleman, the tide turned when sophomore guard Audrey Erickson and Tyla Thomas hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Pioneers up 38-36 with 2:23 remaining. Alleman then hit 10 of 16 free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Alleman senior guard Averi Rangel hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. In the second half, Erickson picked up where Rangel left off. She scored all 14 of her points after halftime, including a seven-point stretch in the third quarter that fueled a 12-1 Alleman run.

Clair Hulke chipped in 10 points for the Pioneers, with Annie Rouse snaring 11 rebounds and hitting four straight free throws in the final minutes.

Awou finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

