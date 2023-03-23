Dean Wainwright's high school wrestling debut was everything he could have hoped for, and then some.

The Riverdale 106-pound phenom was nearly perfect in his rookie campaign, posting a 50-1 record. Wainwright capped the season by becoming the sole Illinois Quad Cities area competitor to win an individual state championship.

At the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Champaign, Wainwright won two of his four matches by pin, including the title bout against Illini Bluffs' Hunter Robbins, who Wainwright took down at the 3:40 mark to secure state gold.

Together with fellow state medalists and seniors Brock Smith and Collin Altensey and fellow 1A state qualifiers Tharren Jacobs and Alex Watson, Wainwright also helped the Rams go 12-0 to win the Three Rivers Conference championship as well as take home a regional team title.

Riverdale's five state qualifiers, along with regional champion Zac Bradley, all earned first-team berths on the All-Three Rivers wrestling squad. Altogether, the Rams had 10 all-conference wrestlers.

While Wainwright won a state title in his first go-round at the State Farm Center, the duo of Smith (138 pounds) and Altensey (160) went to Champaign looking to defend their 2022 championships.

Altensey (54-2) did return to the finals, but his bid for a repeat was denied with an 11-3 loss to Dax Gentes of El Paso-Gridley. Smith (54-3) was tripped up by losses in the quarterfinals and the wrestleback semifinals, and ended up taking fifth after topping Dakota's Jason Bowers 7-2.

Watson (50-8) also ended up wrestling for fifth place, but he lost a 4-3 heartbreaker to Cahokia's Nick Deloach Jr.

Junior 113-pounder Jacobs (39-12) qualified for state with a fourth-place finish at the Oregon Individual Sectional, but dropped his first two matches in Champaign. Classmate and 182-pounder Bradley (40-12) fell one win short of state after falling in the wrestleback semis at Oregon.

Three other 1A individual state qualifiers earned first-team berths on the All-Three Rivers squad.

Rockridge sophomore 126-pounder Jude Finch (44-5) rallied from a loss in the semifinal round to place third, capping his season with a 6-5 win over Canton's Trevor Hedges in the bronze medal bout.

His older brother Reese Finch (38-9) was a first-team selection at 145 pounds. The senior Rocket was a regional champion, but saw his season end at Oregon in the wrestleback quarterfinals.

At 152 pounds, Erie-Prophetstown senior Jase Grunder (50-6) fell in the state quarterfinals to eventual champion Marco Spinazzola of Peotone, then bounced back from a bloodround semifinal loss to finish fifth with a 5-1 overtime decision over Stillman Valley's Jack Seacrist.

Sherrard senior 195-pounder Walker Anderson (40-2) won regional and sectional titles to punch his ticket to the State Farm Center. Unfortunately, a broken collarbone suffered while warming up prior to his quarterfinal match resulted in him having to withdraw from the tournament.

At 120 pounds, Erie-Prophetstown sophomore Wyatt Goossens (41-7) earned first-team honors. A repeat regional champion, Goossens came up just short of state after falling in the sectional semifinals at Oregon and then getting tripped up in the wrestleback semis.

Another regional champion earning first-team honors was Orion junior 220-pounder Phillip Dochterman (31-9). Like Goossens, he fell in the semifinal round at Oregon and ended up one win short of state after falling in the bloodround semis.

Other state qualifiers earning All-TRAC honors were Orion's senior 120-pounder Luke Moen (41-13, second team) and sophomore 195-pounder Maddux Anderson (40-14, second team), and Kewanee's senior 138-pounder Will Taylor (42-6, second team) and senior 152-pounder Max Kelly (40-10, honorable mention).