State Girls Wrestling: North Scott trio took different routes to reach state tourney

ELDRIDGE — Khylie Wainwright had two years of high school wrestling experience before transferring to North Scott High School.

Jorie Hanenburg doubled up on girls basketball and wrestling her first three years as a Lancer.

Madison Andrews opted to not wrestle this winter after a dislocated kneecap last season, initially deciding to be a manager.

Three different athletes, three different paths.

Yet the final destination is the same.

Andrews, Hanenburg and Wainwright will represent North Scott and begin their respective journeys at the inaugural IGHSAU state wrestling tournament that kicks off today at 9 a.m. and concludes on Friday night.

"Proud as hell," Lancers coach Brian Thomas said. "I've been doing a lot with this program. I got a lot of pride in North Scott wrestling and this is the neatest thing I've been a part of."

Wainwright and Hanenburg each have wrestled for four years and have seen a first-hand view of the growth in North Scott's room.

When Hanenburg first came to practice as a freshman, there weren't a lot of girls. Now, she refers to the Lancers squad as a "family" and decided to step away from basketball to focus solely on wrestling.

"Everybody loves everybody," Hanenburg added. "Wrestling became more of a priority."

Wainwright transferred to North Scott halfway through her sophomore year at Riverdale, where she had just one additional girl on the team. The state of Illinois shutting down winter sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in Wainwright coming to the Iowa side of the river.

She felt it was a perfect storm for a change of scenery.

"I could take better classes here," Wainwright said.

Thomas classifies both Wainwright and Hanenburg as leaders by example. Early on, he leaned on Wainwright to be a mentor to some of the younger girls.

"It has been huge having them around," Thomas said.

The two seniors have experienced varying highs and lows this winter.

Hanenburg finished second at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic, placed third at Iowa City Liberty and Mid-Prairie Invitationals plus triumphed at the Willard Howell Invite.

At the regional final, she avenged one of her three losses by pinning Washington's then-second ranked Teegan Sulentich at 155 pounds in 69 seconds.

"I knew I needed to shoot on her," Hanenburg said. "I created a shot for myself, took her down with the double leg, broke her down with a chicken wing. It was a phenomenal feeling."

Still, Hanenburg (37-3) is seeded seventh in the bracket and acknowledges that gave her a chip on her shoulder. She has lost in the bloodround the past two trips to state.

"I don't plan for that to happen again," she said. "I'm kinda after a few people."

Wainwright has been nursing a high ankle sprain and decided not to wrestle in the regional final at 126. She said that if it was a match to secure a state bid, she would have wrestled.

It has not hindered her confidence.

"I just want to save my ankle to keep it good," Wainwright said.

The 120 pounder is aiming for her second straight state medal in third trip to state. She has compiled a 29-8 record and is seeded sixth coming off a year in which she was second at Iowa City Liberty and third at Council Bluffs.

"I've probably lost a couple matches I shouldn't have, but it happens and it reminds me to keep working hard in the room," Wainwright said.

Andrews was the most unlikely of qualifiers.

The sophomore wrestled last year, but sustained an injury at West Liberty's Invite that ended her season. Admittedly, she didn't think it was difficult to watch others wrestle.

It didn't start hitting until she missed time in other sports.

"I just didn't want to hurt my knee anymore than it already was," Andrews said.

Still, she wanted to stay involved in wrestling and approached Thomas about being the manager.

In the back of his mind, Thomas still kept the idea of Andrews wrestling alive.

"We started talking and she started thinking about it," he said. "It was just good timing."

When North Scott went to Battle of Waterloo, Andrews decided to strap on the singlet and return to the mat. She lost her two contested matches that day, then lost twice at Iowa City Liberty.

Her first win was a pin in a dual against Bettendorf.

"I just took the chance," Andrews said.

Andrews placed third at regionals and takes a 13-7 record into Coralville. To her, she still is in shock her season continues at least one more day.

"I was really surprised," Andrews said.

This week may not be the last time Hanenburg and Wainwright wrestle. Both view Wartburg College as a potential destination if they wrestle in college, but each have options between other sports for college as well.

For now, those two plus Andrews will savor a state tournament experience with their school and community in mind.

"We want to keep the culture going," Hanenburg said. "We want to push each other and that's what we need to do in the future."