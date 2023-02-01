State Girls Wrestling: Three storylines to follow and five girls to watch

Once the eight mats are laid down inside Xtream Arena in Coralville and the whistles are blown on Thursday morning, it will officially set a new standard for girls wrestling in Iowa — a sanctioned tournament under the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union umbrella.

For the first time, there was an official qualification process and there will be over 850 matches taking place over the two-day tournament. Fourteen champions will be crowned by the end of Friday.

Here are three storylines to keep an eye on and five local wrestlers to watch.

Storylines

Rogers going for repeat in loaded 125 bracket

Wilton's Hannah Rogers captured glory at the IWCOA state championships as a sophomore, beating the No. 1 seed in the semifinals at 120 pounds and recording a 1-minute, 57-second pin.

Now up at 125, Rogers is the two seed, but the route is just as difficult.

A potential rematch with Creston's Chyann Bullerman-Yu in the quarters could transpire for the second year in a row while returning medalist Tatum Shepard of Ridge View, a 44-match winner, may face Rogers in the semifinals.

Rogers lost to top-seed and unbeaten Mackenzie Childers of Cedar Rapids Prairie by pin in 1:56 in the regional final.

Can Bettendorf factor into top-10 of team race?

The Bulldogs coasted to the Region 5 team title with over 200 points and will have a metro-best six wrestlers in the field. They are one of 20 teams that bring at least six girls to Coralville.

Bettnedorf's path to finishing top-10 could come down to its depth.

Returning state medalist Alexys Petersen is the four seed at 130 and may get a semifinal date with two-time champion Lilly Luft of Charles City. Taylor Strief (105) could be on a collision course with Solon's McKenna Rogers in the quarters.

Those two are the lone Bulldogs seeded eighth or higher.

Certain, potential local head-to-head matches

There are two head-to-head contests in the opening round at 120 between Isabella Giza (Bettendorf) and Jada Daily (Davenport) plus Abigail Meyrer (Pleasant Valley) battling Grace Patterson (Central DeWitt).

One potential quarterfinal could pit PV's Caitlin Reiter and West Liberty's Silvia Garcia-Vazquez at 115.

Five wrestlers to watch

Greta Brus, Davenport, fr., 145 pounds

A first-year wrestler and Davenport North student, Brus has been on a tear since January by claiming the Dubuque Senior and Louisa-Muscatine Invite titles. Brus finished second at the regional tournament.

Caitlin Reiter, Pleasant Valley, jr., 115 pounds

Third last year and back at state for the second year in a row, Reiter has pieced together a 28-2 season. Her only two losses are to Anamosa's Adison Musser, who could be an opponent in the semifinals.

Averyia Binion, Central DeWitt, jr., 235 pounds

New to the Sabers lineup, Binion has been a consistent winner as she had perfect showings at the Dubuque Senior and East Buchanan Invites. She was the runner-up in Region 6.

Becca Hinderaker, Tipton, jr., 130 pounds

The Tigers found a gem in Hinderaker, a 29-match winner and in the state tournament for the first time. Twenty-seven of her wins have been by bonus points.

Lainey Shelangoski, Durant, jr., 105 pounds

Back at state for the second straight year, Shelangoski fell two matches shy of the podium last season. Now, she has amassed 25 wins and is seeded 12th in the 105 bracket.