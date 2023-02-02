CORALVILLE — There have been two meetings this season between North Scott High School's Khylie Wainwright and Pleasant Valley's Abigail Meyrer.

They have been one-sided affairs.

Meyrer pinned Wainwright in the first period, within the first 90 seconds of the match, both times.

"I've wrestled kind of timid," Wainwright said. "I know she has experience, but I have nothing to lose."

The two Mississippi Athletic Conference foes will tangle for a third time on the biggest stage to date.

Meyrer and Wainwright each recorded three pins during Thursday's opening three rounds of the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state wrestling tournament and will face off in a 120-pound semifinal on Friday morning inside Xtream Arena.

"It feels great; I put my all into it," Wainwright said. "I realized that wrestling is what you make of it. I pushed myself as hard as I can, every single practice counts."

Those two plus Bettendorf's Taylor Strief at 105 represent the metro and are all one win away from a state championship match. Strief and Meyrer are freshmen and Wainwright, a senior, is in the semifinals for the first time ever.

The similarities between the trifecta?

All have been wrestling since at least middle school. Strief and Meyrer have been on the mat since elementary school.

"I worked hard, I still work my butt off," Meyrer said. "I see improvement in myself. I knew it was going to happen."

In between the first and second session, Wainwright went to the hotel and iced her ankle then took a snooze. She admitted she was very nervous approaching the quarterfinals.

Last year, she had to roll through the consolation bracket to reach the podium. Wainwright has never been in a quarterfinal environment.

"It was good to get away," Wainwright said. "We're doing fine."

Facing Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center's 14th-seeded Grace Storjohann, Wainwright shot in down low three seconds in and rolled her over for a pin in 1:01.

Her first two pins of the day were at 1:42 and 2:31, respectively, in front of a sold-out crowd of well over 5,000.

"She's hitting on all cylinders," Lancers coach Brian Thomas said.

When Wainwright was one of two girls at Riverdale High School as a freshman wrestler and finishing second at a sectional tournament, she never envisioned getting to this stage.

Now, she doesn't plan on taking it for granted.

"My high school career path has been crazy and so unexpected," Wainwright said. "Everything worked out for the best."

In all three of Wainwright's victories, Thomas noted she stayed within herself and not doing things outside of her comfort zone. He expects a similar approach against Meyrer.

"They're both good," Thomas said.

Had it not been for a rally, Meyrer was facing her second loss of the year.

Raccoon River-NW's Calista Rodish put Meyrer on her back in the first period for a 5-0 lead. The second-seeded Spartan pulled a reversal to end the first, took Rodish down in the second and settled into the fall in 2:59.

"In my mind, I started breaking down a little bit," Meyrer said. "I got off my back and I got my mentality back up."

Her winning streak now sits at 45 matches in a row.

"I don't want to give up," Meyrer said. "Tomorrow is a big show."

Strief was in a nip-and-tuck battle with Solon's McKenna Rogers and prevailed 7-4 behind three takedowns to move to 35-3 on the year.

It was six minutes of high-level action with both Strief and Rogers each in on shots. Trailing 2-0, Rogers reversed Strief and added two back points for a 4-2 lead.

"I (have) not been on bottom much this year," Strief said. "I knew that match was going to be hard. The thing is, a lot of people, you can't deny that they're good, you got to accept it and know you're good, too."

Once she got out, Strief did not allow another point and will face Mason City's Layla Phillips in the semifinals. It is a matchup of the sixth and seventh seeds in the 105 bracket.

Yet when Bettendorf coach Drew Sass witnessed Strief practice early in the season, he knew she was a viable state title contender.

"She handled every situation correctly," Sass said. "Taylor continuously wrestling, you win matches, win big matches. The ceiling is endless for Taylor Strief."

Three other metro quarterfinalists — Caitlin Reiter (Pleasant Valley), Alexys Petersen (Bettendorf) and Jorie Hanenburg (North Scott) — dropped to the back side and will wrestle in the bloodround on Friday.

Reiter fell to West Liberty's Silvia Garcia-Vazquez 5-2 at 115.

Petersen led 1-0 over Saydel's Colbie Tenborg in the third period, but the latter flipped her and stuck her in 5:29. It was just the fifth loss on Petersen's season and first since early December at the Dan Gable Donnybrook.

"That was a hard battle," Sass said.

Hanenburg dropped to Iowa City West's Jannell Avila by pin in 3:48. Down 5-0, Hanenburg deferred, Avila took top and turned her for the fall.

"Kind of kicking myself in the butt with the decision to defer," Thomas said. "I thought Jorie would be able to get up and out, not many can hold her down."

No other metro wrestler is alive on either side of the bracket for a medal.

