Stohl powers Geneseo wrestlers to title at own invitational

Geneseo's Tim Stohl couldn’t stop smiling. Even when the pressure was on, Stohl kept smiling.
Just before his title match at the 46th annual Geneseo Wrestling Invitational in the 220 pound weight class, Maple Leaf coach Jon Murray told Stohl that if he won his match, the Leafs would be able to do something as a program that they had not done since 1988 — win their own tournament.
Even though Stohl had won just one tournament in his varsity career, he wasn’t fazed. The junior took control in his match with Michael Bridgeman of Bethalto Civic Memorial early in the third period and proceeded to pin Bridgeman, earning him the 220 title.
“My coaches told me that if I won that match we were basically set,” Stohl said. “I have been working very hard for this and I knew I had it in me.”
Murray was right, Stohl’s win was good enough to lift the Maple Leafs to the team title for the first time since 1988. Geneseo amassed 208 points to 193 for second place Moline.
“We want the kids to feel that kind of pressure,” Murray said afterwards with a smile on his face as well. “We want the kids to feel like they can be the hero right now. Every kid has a chance and they don’t know when they can be the hero, and today it was Tim.”
Stohl was one of many heroes on the afternoon for the hosts. Geneseo earned a pair of individual titles. To go with Stohl, senior Anthony Montez (36-2) was named the Most Outstanding Upper Weight wrestler of the meet after rolling through his bracket ultimately earning the title at 160 by defeating previously unbeaten Alex Watson of Riverdale 6-0.
“I have watched this tournament ever since I was little,” said Montez who won the 2019 113-pound title as a sophomore. “I grew up watching guys even that are now my coaches win this tournament so it's nice to be in that spot now that I am older.”
Devan Hornback (106), Zachary Montez (113), Carson Raya (126), Jack Snyder (132), Josh Hock (145), Harrison Neumann (170), Landon Shoemaker (182), Brayden Frazen (220), Levi Neumann and Carter Huizenga (285) also medaled for the Maple Leafs.
No stranger to medals and podiums are Moline’s Kole Brower and Noah Tapia. The senior Brower, who is headed to Illinois in the fall, was named lower weight level wrestler of the meet for his performance at 138. The top-ranked wrestler in Class 3A in Illinois, Brower (36-1) rolled through the weekend, finishing off Bryce Griffin of Bethalto Civic Memorial with a 15-5 major decision.
“Everywhere I go, I know that there is always someone chasing me,” said Brower, who is closing in on the school record for takedowns and needs just 20 more to own that mark.
Tapia’s match at 145 was over almost in the blink of an eye. Tapia (37-2) won each of his matches by fall over the weekend, with the title match over Ben Skaggs of Bethalto Civic Memorial coming by fall in 1:36.
“That’s always the goal to wrestle your match and get the fall,” Tapia said. “To go out there and have it happen the way you want to always feels good.”
What didn’t feel good for the Maroons was the knee of senior Alex Schmacht. While he was cruising through his 126-pound title match against Raya, Schmacht tweaked his knee, forcing a stoppage late in the second period. Schmacht (32-7) was able to recover, winning by a 6-0 decision.
“This is a big step,” Schmacht said as he prepares for the state series in three weeks. “This gives me confidence and gets me to my full potential for the state series coming up.
Devon Jones (106), Carmelo Cruz (120), Aiden Vercautren (160), Pablo Perez (170), James Soliz (182), and Trystan Duyvejonck (220) also earned medals for Moline.
Despite competing against much larger schools, the Riverdale Rams boasted two champions.
Junior Brock Smith improved to 30-0 on the season by stopping Joey Bichocci of Bethalto Civic Memorial with an 11-2 major decision at 132 pounds.
“I love wrestling these guys and I love the competition,” Smith said. “These guys help me to get better and I am all about that.”
Fellow junior Collin Altensey also stayed perfect as he rolled through the 152-pound bracket, finishing off Nick Deloach Jr. of Cahokia for the title with an 11-2 major decision.
“It is fun to wrestle against a lot of these guys that we see and hear about,” Altensey said.
Zach Bradley at 152 pounds and Kolton Kruse at 120 pounds also made the medal stand for the Rams, who finished ninth overall in the team race.