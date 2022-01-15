Stohl powers Geneseo wrestlers to title at own invitational

Geneseo's Tim Stohl couldn’t stop smiling. Even when the pressure was on, Stohl kept smiling.

Just before his title match at the 46th annual Geneseo Wrestling Invitational in the 220 pound weight class, Maple Leaf coach Jon Murray told Stohl that if he won his match, the Leafs would be able to do something as a program that they had not done since 1988 — win their own tournament.

Even though Stohl had won just one tournament in his varsity career, he wasn’t fazed. The junior took control in his match with Michael Bridgeman of Bethalto Civic Memorial early in the third period and proceeded to pin Bridgeman, earning him the 220 title.

“My coaches told me that if I won that match we were basically set,” Stohl said. “I have been working very hard for this and I knew I had it in me.”

Murray was right, Stohl’s win was good enough to lift the Maple Leafs to the team title for the first time since 1988. Geneseo amassed 208 points to 193 for second place Moline.