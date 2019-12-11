Stohls power Maple Leafs to wrestling victory over Moline

GENESEO — Geneseo freshman Tim Stohl wasn’t sure if his name was going to be called in the Maple Leafs’ dual meet with Moline, but that didn’t stop him from preparing.

“Throughout the day, I was getting revved up for my match,” Stohl said. “I needed to get myself ready, even though it was on the fence if I was going to be wrestling or not.”

Stohl helped Geneseo to a 38-24 win with a victory in his first varsity match against Maroons’ grappler Grant Kirst in an 8-2 decision. That was something that he wanted to get done.

“I was really hoping for the win,” Stohl said. “There’s no better feeling in the world. Hearing my name announced and the crowd and my team cheering for me, it was amazing. I was just happy to be out on the mat.”

Geneseo coach Jon Murray was proud of the way his freshman handled his first varsity bout.

“He did his job,” Murray said. “It was his first time under the spotlight and he did great.”

Geneseo and Moline were well-matched throughout the contest as there were just five pins. The rest went the full six minutes, save for a 19-2 technical fall from Moline’s DeAnthony Parker over Will McKelvain.