Strief, Zeimet end wrestling careers with a flurry

DES MOINES — North Scott coach Drew Kelly was having difficulty finding the words to describe what Deven Strief accomplished at the Iowa state wrestling tournament this weekend.

Wrestling with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the North Scott senior pieced together 12 points in the final period Saturday afternoon to beat Bettendorf’s Logan Adamson 13-8 in a Class 3A consolation final at 160 pounds at Wells Fargo Arena.

With just two matches under his belt since the knee injury occurred in January at Solon, Strief came into the state tournament and won four of five matches, including two pins and a major decision, to earn a third-place medal — the best finish of his career for a three-time state medalist.

“It is one of the more impressive things I’ve ever seen coaching,” Kelly said. “What he’s done since the injury is unbelievable, unreal.

“He’s just tough as nails, no quit and the ultimate competitor.”

Strief trailed Adamson 4-1 after two periods, but two five-point moves in the final period propelled him to a win.