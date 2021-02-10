Strief's return helps Lancers cement spot at state duals

Iowa City West reached the championship match with a 44-30 victory over Pleasant Valley. The Trojans closed with bonus-point wins in the last five weight classes (113, 120, 126, 132, 138) to take the dual.

North Scott, meanwhile, seized control of the final in the upper weights.

After Iowa City West won two of the first three bouts, North Scott responded with six straight pins — AJ Petersen (182), Ryan Campbell (195), Joey Petersen (220), David Borchers (285), Drew Metcalf (106) and Trace Gephart (113). Four of those matches never reached the second period.

“We just kept going after them,” Metcalf said. “It was pretty big there. We got a win and just kept the momentum.”

Strief recorded North Scott’s first win of the night.

Kelly and the coaching staff contemplated whether to even put Strief out there.

“He popped in the office (Wednesday) and pretty much said he’s ready to go if we need him at any time,” Kelly said. “If there was any doubt, we wouldn’t have put him out there.