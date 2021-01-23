Subdued Schmit repeats as girls' state champion, eyes bigger prize

“I told her, ‘This is going to show your true character and who you are as a competitor. Pick it back up and finish strong. You can dwell on it a little bit, but it is not going to help you. If you don’t, you’re going to be regretting the next couple of matches,’” Terronez said.

“I wasn’t entirely sure how she would respond, but she got herself together and finished strong.”

Cacho, who improved upon last year’s eighth-place finish, was pinned by Denver’s Morgan Smith in the third period of the semifinals. Cacho, in just her third year of wrestling, retaliated with pins in 47 and 16 seconds, respectively, to finish third — the highest placer Muscatine has had in the three years of the event.

“We think she’s a pretty intimidating wrestler,” Muskie coach Joe Kane said. “She wakes up feeling dangerous and wrestles aggressively. She sees the way her teammates Tim Nimely and Togeh Deseh wrestle, she replicates their aggressiveness.”

Moffit, in just her second season of wrestling, came into the tournament unranked but accumulated four wins during the weekend.

“I’m not disappointed in my position of fourth,” Moffit said. “As my coaches say, wrestling is 99% mindset. I just kept a good, clear mindset going into this.”