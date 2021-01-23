Subdued Schmit repeats as girls' state champion, eyes bigger prize

CORALVILLE — There was hardly an ounce of celebration from Ella Schmit following her second consecutive state wrestling championship Saturday.
No smile. No fist pump. No running and leaping into the arms of her head coach.
“I never show that much emotion,” the Bettendorf High School junior said. “I’m not a big fan of celebrations.”
It was all business for Schmit. The top seed pinned her way through the girls’ state tournament hosted by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Official Association at the new Xtream Arena.
After needing 4 minutes and 34 seconds to pin her first four opponents, Schmit stuck Southwest Valley’s Adyson Lundquist in 1:49 of the 106-pound final to defend her title.
“That was one of my goals to get all pins or tech falls,” Schmit said. “I wanted to stay on my offense the entire time.”
Schmit, ranked 21st nationally by USA Wrestling, was one of 12 champions crowned in the third annual event that featured 457 participants from more than 120 schools across the state.
“This was one of my goals, but it is maybe half of the size of the biggest goal that I want this year,” said Schmit, who was sporting a shiner on her right eye after colliding with Lundquist’s head. “From here on, it is all training, getting better for boys district and boys state.”
At the top of Schmit’s goal sheet is qualifying for the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s boys’ state tournament in three weeks and earning a spot on the awards stand at Wells Fargo Arena next month.
It isn’t that far-fetched.
Schmit is ranked 11th in IAWrestle’s latest boys rankings at 106. She is 8-1 this season against the opposite gender, the lone loss coming to top-ranked Carter Freeman of Waukee in the finals of the Midwest Shootout last Saturday.
“I’m on the right track,” Schmit said. “I’m getting after it. I feel ready.”
While Schmit leans on her technique against most of the boys, she can overpower the girls.
“When you wrestle guys, it just feels more normal to wrestle people that are stronger than you,” she said. “Once you come out here and wrestle the girls, it is kind of like a little treat. Yeah, there are a lot of girls who lift and are very strong, but some of those guys are pretty hefty.”
Schmit took Lundquist, who came in undefeated on the season, down a little more than 20 seconds into the match. She ran an arm bar to get Lundquist on her back and post the fall.
“I just need to keep working, keep that confidence up and that level of intensity in my matches,” she said. “It is definitely a good step in what I’m reaching for here.”
North Cedar freshman Adison Musser placed second at 113 pounds. Musser registered four straight pins to reach the championship bout before dropping a 15-0 final to Waverly-Shell Rock’s Eva Diaz.
“It is very nerve-racking out there as a freshman,” Musser said, “especially to wrestle upperclassmen who are bigger than me. I still have a lot of things I need to work on.
“I really shocked myself, though, this weekend.”
Davenport Assumption’s Sydney Park (132 pounds) and Muscatine’s Virginia Cacho (170) each took third place while Pleasant Valleys Aine Moffit (152) placed fourth.
Park, who won state championships the previous two seasons at Davenport Central, dropped a heartbreaker in the semifinals to eventual champion Annika Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock 8-3 in sudden victory.
Park recorded a reversal late to force overtime, but Behrends executed a five-point move in sudden victory for the win.
“There is always lessons to learn,” Park said. “Failure is never final and either is success. It is not a loss that defines you, it is what happens after, and that’s what matters.”
Assumption coach Jon Terronez gave Park some time to release her emotions after the match but then challenged her to bounce back. Park did that with a 5-0 decision and 10-1 major to snatch third.
“I told her, ‘This is going to show your true character and who you are as a competitor. Pick it back up and finish strong. You can dwell on it a little bit, but it is not going to help you. If you don’t, you’re going to be regretting the next couple of matches,’” Terronez said.
“I wasn’t entirely sure how she would respond, but she got herself together and finished strong.”
Cacho, who improved upon last year’s eighth-place finish, was pinned by Denver’s Morgan Smith in the third period of the semifinals. Cacho, in just her third year of wrestling, retaliated with pins in 47 and 16 seconds, respectively, to finish third — the highest placer Muscatine has had in the three years of the event.
“We think she’s a pretty intimidating wrestler,” Muskie coach Joe Kane said. “She wakes up feeling dangerous and wrestles aggressively. She sees the way her teammates Tim Nimely and Togeh Deseh wrestle, she replicates their aggressiveness.”
Moffit, in just her second season of wrestling, came into the tournament unranked but accumulated four wins during the weekend.
“I’m not disappointed in my position of fourth,” Moffit said. “As my coaches say, wrestling is 99% mindset. I just kept a good, clear mindset going into this.”
Moffit won only one match last year and couldn’t compete at the state tournament because of injury. COVID-19 has limited the number of opportunities she's had this season. A tournament win at Independence last weekend propelled Moffit into state.
“The fight in her has been amazing,” PV coach Tom Isaacson said. “She has shown me so much of her ability, how much she has to offer and what she’ll do to work toward being the best.
“I’m really excited for her next year.”
Moffit already has her eye on the ultimate prize.
“This absolutely motivates me to push forward, do better and hopefully next year take the gold,” she said.
North Cedar junior Ashlynn Miller and Bettendorf freshman Alexys Petersen took fourth and fifth, respectively, at 120.
Davenport West freshman Jada Daily placed eighth at 106.