Support 'humbling' for Orion's Diamond

ORION, Ill. — Through a 35-year coaching career in the Orion wrestling program, from the junior high to the varsity level, Dan Diamond has had the opportunity to influence scores of young lives.

How much of an impact that Diamond, an Orion graduate himself, has had on the large number of student-athletes he has worked with over the years was displayed loud and clear this past week.

A month after being dismissed as the Chargers' head wrestling coach, a bid for Diamond to be reinstated by the Orion School Board came up short at last Wednesday's meeting, with the board voting 5-2 for the dismissal to remain in effect. However, the voices in Diamond's corner far outnumbered those five votes.

Among those speaking on Diamond's behalf was his mentor and predecessor, Bob Mitton, in whose honor the school's annual wrestling tournament is named. Former and current Charger wrestlers as well as their parents also stood up for the veteran coach, along with peers like Sherrard head coach Jeff Garrett and Aledo coaching legend Bill Breeden.

"It was amazing. Very humbling," Diamond said. "To have so many people come out in support, it made me feel real good. It was like a personal win."