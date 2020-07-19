Support 'humbling' for Orion's Diamond

ORION, Ill. — Through a 35-year coaching career in the Orion wrestling program, from the junior high to the varsity level, Dan Diamond has had the opportunity to influence scores of young lives.
How much of an impact that Diamond, an Orion graduate himself, has had on the large number of student-athletes he has worked with over the years was displayed loud and clear this past week.
A month after being dismissed as the Chargers' head wrestling coach, a bid for Diamond to be reinstated by the Orion School Board came up short at last Wednesday's meeting, with the board voting 5-2 for the dismissal to remain in effect. However, the voices in Diamond's corner far outnumbered those five votes.
Among those speaking on Diamond's behalf was his mentor and predecessor, Bob Mitton, in whose honor the school's annual wrestling tournament is named. Former and current Charger wrestlers as well as their parents also stood up for the veteran coach, along with peers like Sherrard head coach Jeff Garrett and Aledo coaching legend Bill Breeden.
"It was amazing. Very humbling," Diamond said. "To have so many people come out in support, it made me feel real good. It was like a personal win."
The number of those ready and willing to speak on his behalf, in addition to the presentation of a petition with 2,047 signatures asking for his reinstatement, also hit home in a personal way for Diamond.
"I just feel fortunate to have touched so many people," he said. "I had tons of support I didn't expect. I'm not always the easiest to get along with; sometimes I'm kind of brash. But I've worked hard and tried to do the right things. This shows that it does matter. I've made mistakes, and I've learned; there are things I can do better.
"I've been around awhile, so I sometimes take things for granted. Sometimes you've got to slow down and apply yourself differently."
Having coached at the junior high level for 14 years and spent eight years as Mitton's assistant before taking over the Charger varsity program in 2007, Diamond has maintained Orion's status as a perennial conference power, first in the Olympic and now in the Three Rivers Conference, and has produced a pair of Class 1A regional-title teams.
His tenure has also produced five individual state medalists, a list topped by state champions Thorian Twyner (2010, '11) and Logan Lee (2017, '19); Diamond himself was a state medalist for the Chargers in 1983, taking fourth in Class A at 126 pounds.
"I've seen all the different (levels) of the program in 35 years," he said.
Although last week's bid for reinstatement came up short, the fact that people from outside the Orion district came in and vouched for his character is something that stands out for Diamond.
"With wrestling people, there's a real tight bond and fellowship," he said. "We're very competitive with each other, but we're all best friends behind the scenes."
