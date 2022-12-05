Tapia, Moline have sights set on another successful season

A second-place finish at the state wrestling tournament has been gnawing at the mind of Noah Tapia for months.

“No matter what I was working on in the summer, I had thought in the back of my mind all the time,” the Moline High School senior said. “When I didn’t feel like I was going hard enough at a morning workout or something similar, that’s what kept me focused heading into the season. It’s definitely something I think about.”

Tapia held a 1-0 lead over DeKalb’s Tommy Curran, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in 145 at the time, after two periods, but Curran broke out of Tapia’s grasp and earned a takedown in the third period for a 3-1 victory. The then-junior wrestler had a chance to tie things late, but Curran kept his back off of the ground long enough for the buzzer to sound.

Tapia won an Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWOCA) state title in 2021 after the IHSA decided not to hold a state tournament because of COVID-19. Tapia is still looking for his first IHSA title.

It has turned into his biggest goal to accomplish this season.

“I’m just focused on getting that state title … it’s something I know I can do,” Tapia said. “I just have to keep working in the room and stay consistent so I can put the pieces together down in Champaign.”

And so far, almost every other piece has fallen into place.

Tapia broke Moline’s single-season record for pins (33) last season on his way to a Western Big 6, regional and sectional title. He also wrestled in the Junior National Duals and USA Wrestling Northern Plains meets in the summer.

Despite all of his accomplishments, Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said Tapia doesn’t let it get into his head. In fact, he’s become one of the senior captains and mentors on a squad that has had to rely on a lot of freshman to begin the 2022-23 season because of injuries.

“(Tapia) is always working just as hard as a guy who’s fighting for his spot, if not harder,” Ruettiger said. “That’s where the leadership comes in. It doesn’t come easy. The work ethic and being able to be there for your teammates and bounce ideas is like having another coach in the room.”

Right now, Tapia is the only senior in the lineup, but Ruettiger mentioned juniors James Soliz (sectional qualifier last season) and Zander Ealy as stepping up as leaders of a group that’s needed it.

Moline has already faced three of the four final teams from last year’s dual team state tournament (Mt. Carmel, Lockport and DeKalb). The Maroons dropped all three, but they also have wins over Belville West, South Elgin and Lake Park.

The Maroons trotted out six freshman over the weekend, but still picked up wins over Morris, Willowbrook and Canton. Moline also had a depleted lineup for its 54-20 victory over Rock Island as well in the WB6 opener Thursday.

“We’re still trying to find our place, but our schedule has been jam-packed with some of the best teams in the state of Illinois,” Ruettiger said. “We are just trying to see where we’re at, both individually and team wise so we can get ready for the end of the season.”

At the end of last season, Moline advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000 with a 29-27 win over Edwardsville before falling to Prospect. It’s an accomplishment Tapia believes the Maroons can complete again, even if injuries persist.

“A lot of the young guys have stepped up and they’ve been pretty impressive,” Tapia said. “You can tell they all work hard in the room and it’s been showing. They’ve been getting a lot of wins that people wouldn’t have expected, and some were wrestling for the first time at the varsity level.”

“None of them were afraid to step up. None of them were scared.”

Ruettiger mentioned underclassmen such as Connor Schnell, Jackson Sibley and Kayden Serrano that have made an impact so far in the early season.

However, despite the recent individual and team accomplishments, Moline has fallen short at conference the past two years to Geneseo and Rocky, who also advanced to the dual team state finals last season. Ruettiger admitted he would rather do well in the postseason meets, but a conference title is the first step in that process.

“That’s (WB6 meet) been the last tune-up for us before regional, sectional and state meets, because that’s always my goal to get this team ready for those, but a conference title would be nice,” Ruettiger said. “I think the Western Big 6 has had some really good competition the last couple of years and it’s only going to get better and better.”