Terrific trio: Bulldogs crown three state wrestling champions

Hill started the season at 195 pounds, but bumped up midway through the year. He knocked off Walker at the Midwest Shootout and followed with a win over third-ranked Kalob Runyon of Southeast Polk at the Ed Winger Classic.

“I was kind of indecisive about going to 220, but I feel like it was the right move,” Hill said.

More than 15 pounds under the allotted weight, Hill used his quickness to his advantage. He got in deep several times on Walker, getting a takedown early in each of the first two periods.

“I went into the match knowing what I need to do and knowing what I can,” Hill said. “I needed to get on my offense, get in on the legs and stick to my game plan.”

Liddle beat Ames’ Gabriel Greenlee in the finals for the second straight year at 285 pounds, 3-1.

Greenlee had beaten Liddle earlier this year in Urbandale by that same score.

“It means a ton to get revenge on him,” Liddle said. “All I’ve ever worked for is two titles. I’m just happier than ever to have us have three finalists and three state champions.”