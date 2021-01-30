Three-time champ Connor spurs Lancers to MAC title

The senior, entering with an 11-9 record, upset top seed Parker Terronez of Assumption in the semifinals and followed with a first-period pin over Aydan Cary of North Scott in the finals.

"Nick works his tail off every day and does everything right," Knight said. "Sometimes, he just overthinks stuff, but he's getting better and better.

"I think today gives him confidence and proves to himself, 'I can compete with these guys and I can win.'"

Liddle rebounded from last week's loss to Ames' Gabe Greenlee in Urbandale with a 5-0 decision win over Togeh Deseh of Muscatine in the final.

"It is not where I want to be yet, but it is a stepping stone," Liddle said. "(The loss) last week was exactly what I needed. It was something to clear my head, get me straight and more focused on the final goal for the season."

Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet became the school's first MAC individual champion in any sport. Zeimet had two first-period falls at 120 pounds and improved to 32-2 on the season.

"Hopefully, the next generation will pick up more championships," Zeimet said, "but this feels really nice.

"I'm pleased but not satisfied. I want to be on top of that (state) podium in three weeks."