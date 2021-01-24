Two-time medalist Cacho becomes trailblazer for girls wrestling in Muscatine

After watching some of the squad’s workouts, Cacho became intrigued with the sport and asked Kane about joining the team.

She was the program’s only female participant last year.

“A lot of people ask me why I like wrestling, and wrestling has helped me mentally and physically to trust myself and my confidence,” she said. “It has helped me to work with a team.

“I didn’t know anything about wrestling when I started my sophomore year, but the thing I really liked was how the team supported each other, win or lose, and I wanted to be part of that. I feel I need a family and that’s what I get from this.”

Cacho was joined in Muscatine's wrestling room this year by two other females, Malia Cook and Bayley Hawkins, who each reached the quarterfinals of this year’s state tournament.

“When Virginia started in 10th grade, it was just more about her being curious and seeing what it was like,” Kane said. “Last year, she really started taking things serious, started going to camps with us, doing offseason training and now is considering wrestling in college.

“I think having some other girls join the team helped with her confidence and development this year. It has been cool to see her get this far.”