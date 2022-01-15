Underclassmen fuel Bulldogs to Midwest Shootout crown

The present looks very good for Bettendorf High School's wrestling program. The future?
"We're going to be even better next year," 126-pounder Jayce Luna remarked. "We can really make a push to win state titles and be one of the best Bettendorf teams ever (the next several years)."
That optimism stems from Bettendorf going 6-for-6 in championship matches Saturday afternoon at the Midwest Shootout it hosted to capture the team title with 258.5 points.
Of the six champions, three are freshmen — TJ Koester (106 pounds), Steele Diercks (113) and Tycho Carmichael (132) — and Luna is a sophomore.
There is plenty of talent as well in the seventh and eighth grade classes, a group which includes coach Dan Knight's son, Jake.
"The future is really bright," senior Dustin Bohren said. "We have a lot of kids coming up, some still in middle school. There are going to be a lot of studs."
The Bulldogs might have enough horsepower this year to factor into trophy consideration (top 3) at next month's state tournament.
In addition to the four underclassmen, Bohren (145) and Bradley Hill (195), both defending state champions, recorded victories in the final.
Bohren beat Sterling's Drew Kested, 4-2, and Hill clobbered Johnston's Jackson Brinker by technical fall, 19-3, in 4 minutes, 41 seconds.
Bettendorf has pieced together three straight impressive performances — The Clash in La Crosse, Wis., last Saturday, a dual win over Assumption on Thursday and then winning its own invitational which featured 11 other schools and its junior varsity squad.
Knight couldn't recall the last time his team won a weekend tournament during the regular season.
"It has been a while," he said. "Too long if we can't remember.
"This was definitely another step forward. I thought they wrestled really well."
Koester pinned fourth-ranked and previously unbeaten Caden Leonard of Johnston in the final, 3:58. The top-ranked Koester built an 11-2 cushion before the fall.
"I have a pretty good understanding of where I stack up now (against the top guys)," Koester said. "I just look at it as, I've got to beat the next guy, see who I have next and work to beat them."
Diercks stuck Plainfield East's Aiden Villar in 1:43 in the 113-pound final. It was his third first-period pin in four matches Saturday.
"My point was to try and get as many points as I could right away," Diercks said. "I just mainly wanted to wrestle my hardest."
Luna, coming off a 6-0 performance at The Clash, dominated ninth-ranked Noah Madison of Johnston in the final, 16-1. He racked up two takedowns and turned Madison on four separate occasions to end the match before the first period ended.
"(Jayce) has found some offense and he's real consistent on top," Knight said. "He doesn't have a weak area and he's definitely gaining confidence."
Luna said the success of Koester and Diercks rubs off on teammates.
"When TJ and Steele get those pins, it builds momentum," Luna said. "When you're going out on the mat, everybody is expecting the same thing, you're expecting the same thing and it just feeds on to the next guy."
Carmichael, ranked fourth at 132, beat seventh-ranked Wes Anderson of Waukee in the final, 7-3. He had three first-period falls to reach the final.
Those four wins, combined with Bohren and Hill, led the Bulldogs to a 40.5-point win over Johnston for the title. Urbandale was third at 160.
Davenport West's Ayden Nicklaus was runner-up at 120 pounds, losing to unbeaten Parker Crane of Hallsville (Mo.) in the final, 6-0. Nicklaus beat ninth-ranked Jashua Anglo in the semifinals, 9-2.
Iowa City West's Hunter Garvin was named the meet's outstanding wrestler. Garvin, a Stanford recruit, is seeking a third state title in February.
Bettendorf faces a stiff test at the Ed Winger Classic in Urbandale next weekend before the postseason push starts at the conference tournament in two weeks.
"(Urbandale) is a great measuring stick," Knight said. "A legitimate goal is to bring home a (state) trophy in duals and (traditional). We've got a month to get better and see what happens."
Midwest Shootout
at Bettendorf
Teams -- 1. Bettendorf 258.5; 2. Johnston 218; 3. Urbandale; 160; 4. Waukee 139; 5. Iowa City West 137; 6. Burlington 110; 7. Newton 88; 8. Sterling 84; 9. Hallsville (Mo.) 78.5; 10. Plainfield East 59; 11. Camanche 56; 12. Davenport West 52; 13. Bettendorf JV 46
Championship matches
106 -- TJ Koester (Bett) pinned Caden Leonard (Johnston), 3:58; 113 -- Steele Diercks (Bett) pinned Aiden Villar (Plainfield East), 1:43; 120 -- Parker Crane (Hallsville) dec. Ayden Nicklaus (Dav. West), 6-0; 126 -- Jayce Luna (Bett) tech. fall Noah Madison (Johnston), 16-1 (1:59); 132 -- Tycho Carmichael (Bett) dec. Wes Anderson (Waukee), 7-3; 138 -- Jacob Helgeson (Johnston) dec. Gavynn Carpenter (Hallsville), 4-3; 145 -- Dustin Bohren (Bett) dec. Drew Kested (Sterling), 4-2; 152 -- Hunter Garvin (IC West) pinned Braden Blackorby (Johnston), 3:14; 160 -- Gabe Carver (Urbandale) dec. Kaia Fox (Johnston), 3-1; 170 -- Colin Driscoll (Waukee) dec. Kasey Ross (Urbandale), 4-3; 182 -- Blake Hauck (Waukee) dec. Turner Swick (Urbandale), 3-1; 195 -- Bradley Hill (Bett) tech. fall Jackson Brinker (Johnston), 19-3 (4:41); 220 -- Colton Teem (Urbandale) dec. Greyson Else (Urbandale), 6-0; 285 -- Julius Harris (Burlington) pinned Alejandro Arellano (Sterling), 2:40.
Local top-six place winners
120 -- 5. Garrett Evans (Bett); 6. Javen Dean (Bett JV); 126 -- 3. Hunter Long (Camanche); 6. Maddox Jackson (Bett JV); 138 -- 5. Jordan Roberts (Bett); 152 -- 4. Elijah Mendoza (Bett); 160 -- 4. Ethan Forker (Bett); 170 -- 4. DeAvione Parker (Bett); 195 -- 4. Luis Marquez (Camanche); 220 -- 3. Diego Cortes (Bett); 285 -- 3. Gavin Sharp (Camanche); 4. Aiden Lee (Bett)