'Underdog' McDermott reaches state final; Bulldogs send two to Saturday night

DES MOINES — Caden McDermott has accumulated 43 wins and been hovering near the bottom of the state wrestling rankings this season.

The Pleasant Valley High School junior has turned into a giant killer this week at Wells Fargo Arena.

After knocking off second-ranked Kasey Ross of Urbandale in the quarterfinals, McDermott collected a takedown in sudden victory Friday night to claim a spot in the Class 3A state final at 170 pounds.

“I’m surprising myself a ton,” McDermott said. “I came here seeing I had to wrestle the No. 2 kid. I really didn’t have much faith, but went out there and wrestled tough. Once I got out there, I knew I could do it.”

It catapulted him to even more significant victory in the semifinals. McDermott converted a single leg into the deciding points against fifth-ranked Sam Zindel of Johnston, 3-1.

Bettendorf freshman TJ Koester (106) and senior Bradley Hill (195) will join McDermott in the finals Saturday night.

Koester used a reversal and two back points in the third period to beat Southeast Polk’s Carter Pearson for the third time this season, 4-1.

Hill beat Southeast Polk’s Andrew Reed 4-0 in the semifinal round and has a chance to capture his second state championship.

“This means everything,” Hill said. “I know how good I am and I know what I can do. It feels good to come out here and show it.”

McDermott, runner-up at the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament last month, came in as the seventh seed. He has pieced everything together this week.

Other than yielding a first-period takedown in his opening match against Iowa City West’s Justin Avila, nobody has taken him down.

“On my feet, I’ve been perfect,” McDermott said. “I’m not letting people get to my legs as much. I’ve been having good control on my feet.”

He has won three matches by a collective five points.

“I like those grind matches,” he said. “I can stay in those matches, I can go overtimes and still have energy to keep going."

After an unsuccessful attempt at a single leg in regulation, McDermott cashed in against Zindel with six seconds left in the one-minute sudden victory.

“He got away (the first time), but I wasn’t going to let that happen again,” McDermott said. “I wanted to get to the state finals and prove I can do it.”

McDermott didn’t qualify for state as a freshman and failed to place last year. Now, he’s a win from a championship.

It will be a tall hill to climb against Linn-Mar’s Tate Naaktgeboren, who is ranked 11th nationally by MatScout and pinned McDermott in a regional dual final earlier this month.

“I’ve been an underdog this whole state tournament,” McDermott said. “I’m going to keep it going, have fun and do my thing.”

Koester trailed Pearson 1-0 with less than a minute to go in the match, but he scored a reversal and then turned it into two back points for the victory.

“I just trusted my stuff,” Koester said. “At the end there, it was like, ‘I’ve got to escape, I’ve got to escape.’”

A reversal turned into a definite bonus.

“If I escape, we probably go into OT and who knows what happens there,” Koester said.

Koester, the first freshman state finalist for Bettendorf since Fredy Stroker, gets an opportunity to avenge his one loss this season in the final against Fort Dodge’s Dru Ayala.

Ayala beat him 1-0 at the Dan Gable/Donnybrook Invitational in Coralville in December.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better with my technique and everything,” Koester said. “I need to bring it tomorrow.”

Hill (44-1) generated 29 points in his last two matches with Reed, but the Southeast Polk senior slowed the match down this time around.

After pins in his first two matches, Hill was required to go the full six minutes. He produced a first-period takedown, received a stalling point in the second and an escape to start the third.

“We sort of knew going into the match that his job was to slow me down and keep it close,” Hill said. “Coach (Dan) Knight and all my coaches said, ‘It doesn’t matter how you do it, just win by one.’ That’s what I did.”

It sets up a highly anticipated final against top-ranked McCrae Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock. They’ve been ranked 1-2 all season and haven’t met since the summer before Hill’s junior season.

“Can expect heavy on my head,” Hill said. “He’s a big, strong guy. I’ve just got to be ready to blow out my gas tank.”

It’ll be Hill’s last match in a Bettendorf singlet, hoping to join names such as Griffin Liddle, Jack Wagner, Jacob Schwarm and Fredy Stroker as multiple-state champions.

“I feel like I’ve represented Bettendorf well,” Hill said. “I hope I can continue doing so (Saturday) night.”

Bettendorf’s two other semifinalists, Tycho Carmichael (132) and Dustin Bohren (145), ran into buzzsaws.

Carmichael lost to top-ranked Evan Frost of West Des Moines Dowling 17-4, and Bohren was pinned by Iowa City West’s Robert Avila, who is seeking a fourth straight championship.

North Scott’s Peyton Westlin was pinned by Iowa City West two-time state champion Hunter Garvin in a 152-pound semifinal. The Lancers’ AJ Petersen was pinned by Hagarty in 2:57 in a 195-pound semifinal.

Westlin, Petersen and Trace Gephart (120) can wrestle back for as high as third place Saturday. North Scott’s Seth Madden will go for seventh.

“Missing some (time) in the season and not feeling the best, being able to make the semifinals was a big accomplishment again and I’m pretty proud of myself,” Westlin said.

Luke Vonderhaar, not even a varsity starter at the beginning of the season, nearly made it two Spartans in the final.

The senior heavyweight upset Linn-Mar’s Luke Gaffney 1-0 in the quarterfinals before dropping a 2-1 tilt to top-ranked Luke Walker of Waverly-Shell Rock in the semifinals.

“You dream about this when you’re wrestling as a little kid,” Vonderhaar said. “I never had that dream until this year. I had it as my goal in November, but I never thought it would be real.”

