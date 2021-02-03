Undersized no more, Nicklaus has opportunity for state berth in two weeks

For all of his sophomore season, Ayden Nicklaus was an undersized 106-pounder in Davenport West High School's wrestling lineup.
He would weigh in consistently under 100 pounds and would struggle against top-level competition. Even scrapping with teammate Travis Hodges was far from a walk in the park.
"You could tell I was undersized," Nicklaus said. "He whooped me multiple times."
Now, Nicklaus has the opportunity to solidify himself as the best pound-for-pound lightweight in the Iowa Quad-Cities metro.
This week's Iowa Pacesetter and the 10th-ranked wrestler by The Predicament in Class 3A is coming off his first career Mississippi Athletic Conference title and will enter the district qualifier as the top seed in the 106-pound bracket.
"I've grown a lot through teammates and family supporting me," Nicklaus said. "I did a lot of lifting, ate as much protein and good food as I could."
He has pinned every single conference opponent he has faced outside of Bettendorf's Ella Schmit. Nicklaus defeated Schmidt by a 12-4 major decision in the championship match at Clinton.
Of his 24 wins, 18 have been by fall — 14 of his opponents have been pinned in under two minutes.
Self-described as an aggressive wrestler, Nicklaus has gotten better at turning before locking up bonus points.
"I've always been good on my feet," Nicklaus said.
Falcons coach Jim Weisrock had a feeling Nicklaus would be special right away.
"I hate to use the word potential, but you always saw the potential," Weisrock said. "I've always seen the hard work ethic, I've always seen the pace, he's super coachable. That's always helped him be successful."
Wrestling and other combat sports have been a consistent aspect of Nicklaus' life. His father, David, was a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter throughout his childhood.
Nicklaus remembers watching his dad in person and on DVD tapes. One match is still cemented in his brain.
"He motivated me a lot," Nicklaus said. "I remember, one of his fights he just ran at the guy, kneed him and choked him out in the first round."
That's where the aggressive mindset comes in. Hodges has noticed that if you blink, you might miss Nicklaus on the mat.
"It's getting a lot harder to score on him," Hodges said. "I have to be ready to go after him."
Nicklaus wasn't in the lineup his freshman year, but filled the spot at 106 his sophomore season. He finished 21-9 and suffered heartbreak at the district meet.
He dropped his semifinal contest to Davenport Central's Nathan Canfield and wasn't awarded a wrestleback. He fell one spot short of a trip to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
"That was a tough match, too. I didn't know what to expect," Nicklaus said. "That motivated me."
Even though he wasn't a spectator, watching Hodges reach state motivated him for the 2020-21 season.
"Since freshman year, he was the varsity guy and I wanted that spot," Nicklaus said. "We practiced together a lot during the summer and he'd help me with my technique."
After an offseason in which he bulked up 10-15 pounds and coaches noticed he was filling out at 106, it led to a better outlook on his junior campaign.
Yet more obstacles were in the way.
COVID-19 caused the Davenport public schools to have 100% virtual learning. In just his second match, Nicklaus ran into Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Cael Long, ranked eighth in 3A.
He was pinned in 3 minutes, 44 seconds.
"It took a little while to get into wrestling shape," Weisrock said. "We had three live matches before break. That's pretty tough, when (Long) has 15-20 matches and Ayden, that was his second match, that's a pretty tough draw."
From that point on, Nicklaus was on a roll.
He won three of his next four tournaments, the other was a fourth-place finish at Bettendorf's Midwest Shootout. He took his other two losses in one day against Zane Behrends of Waverly-Shell Rock, another top-10 opponent.
Still, he has dominated his MAC foes. In six dual matches, he won by forfeit twice and pinned the other four in a combined time of 6:18.
"He's getting stronger on his attacks," Hodges said. "He's executed more often than he would last year."
All three of his setbacks are against tall and lengthy grapplers, something Nicklaus has struggled against.
Certain techniques to combat that have been put to work in the wrestling room. It paid off against Schmit and the belief is that the gap between Nicklaus and Behrends has shrunk.
"I think Ayden is always self-motivated, no matter who his opponent is, he wants to be super aggressive," Weisrock said. "We've worked on some stuff where some habits needed to be broken. It's really helped, and he's really brought it up on the mat."
If Nicklaus wants to claim a spot at state for the first time, he may get a rematch with Schmit. And if the podium is reachable, a third meeting with Behrands or a second encounter with Long is possible.
The confidence, from himself to his coaches, has never wavered.
"I always keep moving, I'll never slow down," Nicklaus said. "Just always working hard in the room with the good coaches and the people supporting me."