Undersized no more, Nicklaus has opportunity for state berth in two weeks

Still, he has dominated his MAC foes. In six dual matches, he won by forfeit twice and pinned the other four in a combined time of 6:18.

"He's getting stronger on his attacks," Hodges said. "He's executed more often than he would last year."

All three of his setbacks are against tall and lengthy grapplers, something Nicklaus has struggled against.

Certain techniques to combat that have been put to work in the wrestling room. It paid off against Schmit and the belief is that the gap between Nicklaus and Behrends has shrunk.

"I think Ayden is always self-motivated, no matter who his opponent is, he wants to be super aggressive," Weisrock said. "We've worked on some stuff where some habits needed to be broken. It's really helped, and he's really brought it up on the mat."

If Nicklaus wants to claim a spot at state for the first time, he may get a rematch with Schmit. And if the podium is reachable, a third meeting with Behrands or a second encounter with Long is possible.

The confidence, from himself to his coaches, has never wavered.

"I always keep moving, I'll never slow down," Nicklaus said. "Just always working hard in the room with the good coaches and the people supporting me."

