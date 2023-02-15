Moline High School's Noah Tapia was voted by the coaches as the Western Big 6 Conference's MVP on Wednesday, adding to his impressive resume.

The senior wrestler won back-to-back regional and sectional titles to improve to a perfect 49-0 on the season. Tapia already holds four school records with most wins in a season (49), which he can break Thursday, most pins in a season (39), most team points in a season (278) and career pins (109).

A strong showing at state and he can also hold the highest career winning percentage at Moline. Tapia finished second at state a year ago, and was the only Maroon to win a regional or sectional title this season.

Tapia was the only Maroon on the first team, but Dominick Diaz (120), Kayden Serrano (126) and James Soliz (182), who is also headed to state, were each voted to the second team.

Geneseo's Zachary Montez (132) was one of two sophomores, along with teammate Tim Sebastian (106), to be voted to the first team. Montez is making his second state appearance this weekend after placing third at sectionals. He is 43-2 on the season. Josh Hock (152) and Tim Stohl (220) also earned first team honors.

Rock Island had four wrestlers on the first team, led by Truth Vesey (113), Daniel McGhee (120), Amare Overton (170) and Andrew Marquez (195), who won a sectional title Saturday. All four will be headed to state Thursday.

Sammy Niyonkuru (106), Tristan Willougby (145) and Steven Marquez (182) didn't earn any all-conference honors, but they will join their teammates for a school-record seven Rocks headed to Champaign.

Vesey (38-8), Niyonkuru (29-10) and Overton (38-9) all placed second at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional on Saturday.

Galesburg's Gauge Shipp (126), Sterling's Dylan Ottens (138) and Quincy's Owen Uppinghouse (160), Byror Newbold (182) and Todd Smith (285) rounded out the first team.

Locals on the second team include Geneseo's Landon Shoemaker and Levi Nuemann.

Other locals who made state, but didn't make the all-conference team, include Geneseo's freshman duo of Malaki Jackson and Kye Weinzierl.

Every first team all-conference member won a Western Big 6 title at the conference meet in Quincy on Jan. 28.