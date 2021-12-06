Western Big 6 wrestling: Can Moline's Brower and Tapia repeat?

“They have some of the best positioning I have ever seen,” Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger said. “They always have a plan when they go out on the mat which is a lot different than some of the younger individuals, who don’t have a plan or know what they are going to do.

"Both (Brower and Tapia) know what they will do in every situation. They have it mapped in their head which makes the match a little bit easier.”

That is easier explained with Brower, who attacks his opponent as soon as the match begins.

Facing stiff competition in Rock Island’s Aoci Bernard last Thursday, who placed sixth at state last season, Brower continually lunged and wrapped his arms around Bernard’s legs, forcing him out of the circle and onto the ground. The Illini commit won 19-3 in the second period by technical fall. It was a combination of skill, natural talent and confidence that led to the result.

“I think I’m the best wrestler in the state at 138,” Brower said. “I don’t think there’s anybody that can stop me from what I want to do. That’s how I’ve always been taught, to be confident.”