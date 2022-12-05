Western Big 6 wrestling capsules

Alleman

Coach: Norman Jacks

Impact wrestlers: Charles Jagusah, sr., 285 (41-0, state champion); Peyton Pirog, jr., 195 (sectional qualifier)

Wrestlers to watch: Andrew Torres, sr., 182; Jason Bowker, sr., 285; Joey Magee, jr., 220

Outlook: The Pioneers don’t have much depth, but Jagusah proved last year that he's the best heavyweight in the state with a perfect 41-0 campaign that included a pin in every bout at state. The top-ranked wrestler at 285 will once again be favored to win another title. Pirog only won four matches last season, but two came in the Sherrard Regional for a trip to sectionals. Pirog, along with Andrew Torres and Jason Bowker, will be three names to watch this season in their respective weight classes.

Geneseo

Coach: Jon Murray

Impact wrestlers: Tim Sebastian, so., 113 (24-15, state qualifier); Zachary Montez, so., 132 (40-6, fourth at state); Levi Neumann, sr., 285 (sectional qualifier)

Wrestlers to watch: Bennett Kreiner, sr., 126; Jack Snyder, sr., 138; Josh Hock, jr., 152 (third at WB6 meet); Aiden Damewood, sr., 160; Brayden Franzen, so., 220 (sectional qualifier)

Outlook: The Maple Leafs won their second straight conference title last season and bring back multiple state and sectional qualifiers from last year. Zachary Montez finished fourth at state (113 pounds) as a freshman and is one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the state. Geneseo is strong in multiple weights and will want to avenge its regional loss to Rock Island last season. The Maple Leafs have the ability to send as many as five or six wrestlers to state this season with Tim Sebastian and Levi Neumann headlining the group with Montez. Geneseo defeated Galesburg 54-21 in the WB6 opener Thursday night.

Moline

Coach: Jacob Ruettiger

Impact wrestlers: Noah Tapia, sr., 152 (47-3, second at state); Pablo Perez, jr., 170 (sectional qualifier); James Soliz, jr., 182 (sectional qualifier)

Wrestlers to watch: Devon Jones, so., 113; Jackson Sibley, so., 132; Bradley Ledbetter, jr., 132 (sectional qualifier); Zander Ealy, jr., 160; Trystan Duyvejonck, sr., 220 (sectional qualifier)

Outlook: Moline advanced to the dual state team finals for the first time since 2000 last season, and bring back a lot of talent in 2022. The most accomplished is Noah Tapia, who won an IWCOA state title in 2021 before a second-place finish with IHSA in 2022. The Maroons also return four other sectional qualifiers, but Ruettiger said the team has relied on as many as six freshman to start this season because of injuries. Moline is off to a 7-5 start after facing some of the top 3A teams in the state. The Maroons beat Rocky 54-20 in the WB6 opener Thursday night, a signal to the rest of the league that Moline will be in play for a conference title come February.

Rock Island

Coach: Joel Stockwell

Impact wrestlers: Truth Vesey, so., 113 (39-8, state qualifier); Samuel Niyonkuru, jr., 120 (38-14, state qualifier); Steven Marquez, jr., 182 (32-8, state qualifier); Andrew Marquez, sr., 195 (35-14, sectional qualifier)

Wrestlers to watch: Daniel McGhee, jr., 126 (sectional qualifier); Tyler Barbee, sr., 132; Matthew Cook, sr., 152 (sectional qualifier); Amare Overton, jr., 170 (sectional qualifier); Israel McGowan, sr., 220; Eli Gustafson, jr., 285 (sectional qualifier)

Outlook: Rock Island won its third straight regional title last year and advanced to the dual team state finals before bowing out to Deerfield. Aoci Bernard also won the Rocks’ first individual state title since 2013. So, how can the Rocks repeat that success this season? With three returning state qualifiers and five returning sectional qualifiers, Rocky has one of the most complete rosters in the conference. Vesey, Niyonkuru and Steven Marquez are names to watch, but McGhee, Andrew Marquez, McGowan and Overton can also give the Rocks points at different weights.

United Township

Coach: Lambros Fotos

Impact wrestlers: Kayden Marolf, so., 152 (third at WB6 meet); Xavier Marolf, fr., 126

Wrestlers to watch: Teagan Marolf, sr., 170; Chase Cassini, so., 182

Outlook: The Panthers don’t have a lot of experience returning from a squad that finished last at the WB6 meet a year ago. Marolf placed third at 138 in the WB6 meet, which was UT’s highest finish. He also competed in the fresh-soph IWCOA postseason and finished sixth in March. Xavier Marolf, Teagan Marolf and Cassini, along with Kayden Marolf, were the only Panthers to earn points in a dual team loss to Sterling on Friday.

— Compiled by Jackson Stone