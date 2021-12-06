Western Big 6 wrestling capsules

Alleman Pioneers
Head coach: Norman Jacks
Impact athletes: Dalton Nimrick, sr.; Charles Jagusah, jr.; Gunner Jacks, jr.
Outlook: Similar to other Alleman athletic programs, the Pioneers lost a lot of talent and experience last year. Despite that, Alleman has three wrestlers that could all potentially make it to state. Coach Jacks believes Nimrick will contend for a medal in the 106-pound class after having to forfeit in the IWCOA’s sectional tournament due to an injury last season. Also returning will be Jagusah, who had to sit out last year with an injury. The highly-recruited football star finished third at the state tournament his freshman year. Gunner Jacks has started on Alleman’s varsity team the past two seasons and coach Jacks expects him to improve this season.
Geneseo Maple Leafs
Head coach: Jon Murray
Impact athletes: Antony Montez, Harrison Neumann, Jack Snyder, Carson Raya, Tim Stohl, Levi Neumann
Outlook: The Maple Leafs have one of the strongest rosters in the Western Big 6. Geneseo returns six wrestlers who qualified for state last season. Anthony Montez and Harrison Neumann both finished second at sectionals and will highlight this year’s squad. Geneseo was 10-2 last season and earned a sectional title before finishing eighth at IWCOA's state tournament. Geneseo beat Galesburg 49-23 in the conference opener Thursday. The Maple Leafs will try to compete with Moline and Rock Island for the top spot in the conference.
Galesburg Silver Streaks
Head coach: Greg Leibach
Impact athletes: Rocky Almendarez, so., Gauge Shipp, so., Jeremiah Morris, sr., Damian Thomas, sr
Outlook: The Silver Streaks return four wrestlers who qualified for state last season. Thomas, Morris, Shipp and Almendarez will be tough to beat no matter the opponent, but they will have to lead a group of inexperienced wrestlers throughout the entire season. That was evident in Galesburg’s conference opening dual meet loss to Geneseo, where Almendarez, Shipp and Morris all won, but the Silver Streaks still lost by 26 as a team.
Moline Maroons
Head coach: Jacob Ruettiger
Impact athletes: Alec Schmacht, sr.; Kole Brower, sr.; Noah Tapia, sr.
Outlook: This is the team to beat in the Western Big 6. Brower is a University of Illinois commit and has yet to drop a match this season. Tapia and Schmacht will also compete for medals at the state tournament. The Maroons are off to an 8-2 (1-0) start to the season after defeating Rock Island 47-25 in each teams’ conference opener Thursday. At the I-74 duals Saturday, Moline took care of business against Pekin (54-20) and Normal Community (54-18).
Quincy Blue Devils
Head coach: Phil Neally
Impact players: Owen Uppinghouse, so.; Kayden Garrett, sr.; Bryor Newbold, so
Outlook: After graduating 195-pound state champion Thomas Culp, the Blue Devils will begin the 2021 season young and without much varsity experience. That may not be such a bad thing though, as many teams this season are dealing with the same issue. Uppinghouse, Garrett and Newbold will be the Blue Devils’ most threatening wrestlers.
Rock Island Rocks
Head coach: Joel Stockwell
Impact athletes: Aoci Bernard, Daniel McGhee, Andrew Marquez, Steven Marquez, Samuel Niyonkuru, Aime Iranyibutse
Outlook: The Rocks return three wrestlers who qualified for state last season (Bernard, McGhee and Niyonkuru). Rock Island had a late start to its season, opening up on the road at Wharton (losing 47-25 to Moline), but the Rocks should finish in the top half of the conference. The Rocks have a deep roster and a lot of young talent. The team will improve as the season goes on and health becomes less of an issue.
Sterling Golden Warriors
Head coach: Kevin Heller
Impact athletes: Drew Kested, sr.; Thomas Tate
Outlook: The Golden Warriors are another extremely young team looking to compete in the WB6. Sterling’s most dynamic wrestler is Kested, who placed fifth at state last year and earned all-conference honors. Tate, a sectional qualifier and all-conference honorable mention member, will play a critical role in the Golden Warriors’ success as well. Sterling will have to rely on its lower weights to win dual meets. Coach Heller expects Zyon Westbrook, Landon Kenney, Austin Clemens and Diego Leal to provide an immediate impact to the varsity squad.
United Township Panthers
Head coach: Lambros Fotos
Impact players: Zane Mills, jr; Jordan Pauwels, jr.
Outlook: UT was down six starters for the I-74 duals and it showed. The Panthers dropped their matches to Normal West (82-0) and Normal Community (72-6) in convincing fashion. Mills and Pauwels were the only wrestlers to earn points outside of forfeits, but both pinned their Pekin opponents. The Panthers went 0-3 at the event but sit at 2-4 on the season. It’s another young WB6 team, but UT should improve as the season goes on. Depth and staying healthy will be key to the Panthers’ success.