Alleman Pioneers
Head coach: James Ealy (7th season)
Last season: 28-4, 3-2 Big Six; 4th at 1A Rockridge Regional
Impact wrestlers: Gage Mowry, 120, so., state qualifier; Jack Patting, 145, so., state qualifier; Billy Taylor, 126, so., state qualifier; Ben Meenan, sr., 170; Zach Pinc, 195, sr.; Anthony Bullock, 145, jr.; Roberto Torres, 220, jr.
Fresh faces: Alex Jamarillo, 182, sr.; Aaron Mickelson, 152, sr.; Sebastian Villanueva, 160, so.; Jaime Diaz, 113, fr.; Dalton Nimrick, 106, fr.
Quoting Ealy: "This year’s sophomore class made a huge immediate impact last season, and we will once again lean on them heavily. The two returning seniors have shown great leadership, which will be greatly needed after losing four 4-year starters last season. We look to get more than the three returning state qualifiers back to state and also get more than one on the podium.”
Moline Maroons
Head coach: Jacob Ruettiger (3rd season)
Last season: 25-4, 5-0; second at 3A United Township Regional
Impact wrestlers: Jayden Terronez, 152, sr., state qualifier; Isaac Martinez, 132, sr.; Cobie Underwood, 285, jr.; Charlie Farmer, 106, so.; Andrew Burkeybile, 120, so.
Fresh faces: Emmanuel Bailey, 170, jr.; Marcelo Cruz, 152/160, jr.; Kayden Dreifurst, 182/195, so.; Kole Brower, 126, fr.; Alec Schmact, 113, fr.; Parker Terronez, 138, fr.
Quoting Ruettinger: "We have four guys ranked in the state top 10 right now — Terronez (5th), Farmer (6th), Martinez (10th) and Underwood (10th). So the goals remain the same — win conference and regionals, get to team state, and have individuals bring home medals from the state tournament.”
Rock Island Rocks
Head coach: Joel Stockwell (11th season)
Last season: 10-8, 3-2; eighth at UT Regional
Impact wrestlers: Victor Guzman, 132, jr., state qualifier; Vershaun Lee, 145, sr.; Michael Myers, 120, sr.; Brandon Lawver, 152, jr.; Donovan Rogers, 220, jr.; Jaiden VanCoillie, 182, jr.; Manny Limon, 120, jr.
Fresh faces: Pharoah Gray, 220-285, so.; Aiden Morgan, 195, fr.
Quoting Stockwell: "We are looking to be more competitive as a team and qualify more individuals to state. Our biggest obstacle has been in keeping our numbers up. Finishing with only 23 wrestlers last year, and forced to forfeit several weights each dual, we had one of the worst seasons since I started. We have much better numbers in our freshman and sophomore classes this year. We are hoping to build something this year that can bring us back up in the near future.”
United Township Panthers
Head coach: Lambros Fotos (8th season)
Last season: 5-16, 3-2; ninth at UT Regional
Impact wrestlers: Hunter Aldrich, 132, sr.; Logan Golding, 138, sr.; Cade Harris, 170, sr.; Braydon Hodson, 160, jr.; Simon Wilson, 285, so.; Trevor Lannoo, 120, so.
Fresh faces: Tyler Berhenke, 195, jr.; Caleb Swearengen, 138/145, jr.; Eliazar Tapia, 220, jr.; Jeff Wallace, 182/195, jr.; Ronnie Gomez, 126/132, fr.; Alex Pappas, 152, fr.; Dylan Roberson, 160, fr.
Quoting Fotos: "Our seniors have always been solid, but they’ve matured enough to make the next jump and compete at a higher level. They’ve never made it out of regionals, but I know they have it in them to make strong bids to get to state. I’m also excited about our younger kids. If they work hard and stay committed, they have a lot of potential. If they step up and follow the lead of our seniors, we could end up being tough.”
