Wildcats' Park earns prestigious award, preps for college wrestling

“I was very shocked and surprised when I won it,” said Park, who also claimed the Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year in Iowa in March. “It feels really good to get that recognition. With all the craziness going on this year (with COVID-19), it felt really good to have a little bit of joy.”

This will be the second year Augsburg has fielded a women’s wrestling team. The Auggies have one of the top men’s programs in Division III.

Augsburg placed ninth at the inaugural women’s Cliff Keen/National Wrestling Coaches Association National Collegiate Championships in early March.

Park chose Augsburg over North Central in Naperville, Ill.

“I went up there and worked with the team a little bit,” Park said. “I knew the girls there would be able to push me. It is a small group, more of what I was looking for. It is a place I’ll be able to succeed and reach my goals.”

The coronavirus has disrupted Park’s training this spring. Her sister and workout partner, Sydney, is recovering from injury. Park hasn’t been on the mat in a couple of months.