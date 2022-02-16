Wilton hopes state duals experience can launch program forward

DES MOINES — Take a peek at the Wilton High School wrestling team and there is a plethora of underclassmen. Only two seniors fill starting spots in coach Gabe Boorn’s lineup.

The Beavers did not get the outcomes they desired Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena, but they believe the experience can be a launching pad for the program.

“It is valuable for a lot of the younger kids because it is going to keep driving them for the next three years to get up here three more times,” freshman 138-pounder Owen Milder said.

Wilton finished eighth, dropping duals to second-ranked Lisbon, 66-12; sixth-seeded Missouri Valley, 45-34; and fourth-seeded Nashua-Plainfield, 47-23.

The Beavers have tradition in their program — a dual team title in 1993, six other state team appearances and 23 individual state champions — but this was their first time on this stage in eight years. Wilton’s current freshmen and sophomores were just starting elementary school.

“This is an opportunity we’ve been fighting for, for many years now,” Boorn said. “For our underclassmen and everybody else in our lineup to get up here and experience what this is like — the feel of the lights, the arena — it is awesome for them.

“So when we’re fighting for it next year, they’re a little more comfortable and they can tell the new guys in the room this is what we’re capable of and what we can do.”

The next step is shrinking the gap between itself and perennial powers Don Bosco and Lisbon.

Lisbon had seven consecutive pins in its quarterfinal rout over Wilton. State place winner Brody Brisker (113 pounds) and senior Gavin Schnepper (182) provided the only victories for the Beavers.

“Lisbon is Lisbon, and Lisbon is a different level,” Milder said. “They’re just really good.”

Still, Boorn was hoping his team could have been more competitive. Wilton lost to Lisbon during the season, 55-20.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have the right mindset coming into that dual,” Boorn said. “It was already in the back of their minds whether you say it or not. They thumped us earlier in the year and unfortunately we took a back seat there.”

Boorn said his team had a heart-to-heart conversation between duals to reset.

The Beavers soared in front against Missouri Valley, 22-6, thanks to pins from Alexander Kaufmann (285), Brisker and Jordan Dusenberry (120). Milder also added a pin to make it 28-9.

Missouri Valley, though, recorded falls at 145, 152 and 160 to pull within one. Kaden Shirk ended the run with a pin at 170 for the Beavers, but the Big Reds closed with three straight falls.

“We battled,” Boorn said. “I’m not disappointed in the effort, but there were a few mistakes that cost us the dual.”

Brisker, Dusenberry, Trae Hagen (132), Aiden Hewitt (220) and Kaufmann had wins in the final dual against Nashua-Plainfield.

“We’re going to be working a lot harder in the room this offseason,” said Brisker, the only Wilton wrestler to go 3-0 Wednesday. “We’re definitely not the worst team here.

“We’re going to be pushing for that top four next year.”

There is plenty of excitement surrounding Wilton’s program for that to happen.

Wilton (24-6) has nine freshmen and sophomores in its lineup this season who accumulated at least 20 wins. Its three individual state qualifiers — Brisker, Dusenberry and Shirk — are back next season.

“It becomes an expectation now because it’s already a realization,” Boorn said. “These guys are dedicated to their goals — individual and team. We fight for it in the room and this is where we earn it.

“We’ve set that precedent. This year we’re getting the experience, getting a feel for it and a little more comfortable with the situation. Now, we raise our expectations what we can do and what we’re capable of.”

For Milder, who just missed qualifying for the individual tournament, Wednesday’s duals provided incentive.

“Not making it this year really, really hurt,” he said. “It was awesome to come out here and get a win. This makes you want to keep on fighting.”

