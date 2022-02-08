Wilton wrestling coach's gamble pays off with trip to dual state tournament

WILTON — With one weight class to go, Wilton High School wrestling coach Gabe Boorn surrendered the Beavers’ lead by forfeiting at 170 pounds, putting the team’s hopes in the hands of Kaden Shirk.

The gamble paid off, as Shirk, who ordinarily wrestles at 170, pinned Alburnett’s River Williams at 182 to advance Wilton to the Class 1A state dual meet for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Eighth-ranked Wilton beat 11th-ranked Alburnett by a 38-34 final.

"It's great for our seniors and helps fuel the fire for our program for years to come with our younger guys," Boorn said. "(Forfeiting 170) and moving Kaden to 182 was a strategic move, knowing what we were going up against. We have confidence in all of our guys. We didn't need a pin, but that's what we got and we'll take it."

Alburnett beat 12th-ranked Sigourney Keota 42-30 in the first round of the meet, held at Wilton High School on Tuesday night.

The junior Shirk (37-6) pinned Williams (8-22) in under a minute for the victory.

Witon’s Gavin Schnepper (26-18) led off the dual with an 8-6 decision over Luke Schneider (17-23) at 195.

Aiden Hewitt and Alexander Kaufmann (30-9) followed with Wilton pins at 220 and heavyweight.

Once the weight classes came back to the light weights, the Beavers recorded wins at 106, 113 and 120. That span was kicked off by an 8-4 decision in favor of Kale McQuillen (22-5) over the Pirates’ 11th-ranked Rowdy Neighbor. Fifth-ranked Brody Brisker (43-1) followed McQuillen with a pin of Dawson Becker in just over three minutes. At 126, seventh-ranked Jordan Dusenberry (36-7) mounted a 14-10 comeback win over sixth-ranked Preston Klostermann (44-5).

Wilton’s 138-pounder Owen Milder (38-8) also won for the Beavers, pinning Alburnett’s Shayden Washburn in 2:30.

The Pirates trailed the Beavers 33-12 at one point. Wilton was then deducted a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct just prior to Alburnett rattling off a pair of pins, a 10-0 major decision and the forfeit to take the lead at 34-32, setting up the finale.

Wilton will wrestle at state on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

