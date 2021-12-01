Wrestling is flourishing at North Scott under Kelly's leadership

ELDRIDGE — North Scott High School’s wrestling room is not even 10 years old.
“You are never going to complain about a room like this because it is a great room,” coach Drew Kelly said.
But …
Wrestling is booming in this community and the Lancers already are outgrowing their digs.
Kelly has 65 wrestlers in grades 9 through 12 this season. He had 38 girls attend an informational meeting about the sport last month. He has more than 200 wrestlers in his club program and that doesn’t include many from the junior high which are in the midst of its season.
“You hate talking facilities when this thing was built just nine years ago, but it would be nice to entertain some thoughts on it,” Kelly said. “Our numbers are really, really good.”
That is a direct reflection of what Kelly has done in his nine seasons.
North Scott has captured four of the last five Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament titles and has been among the top four at the Class 3A state duals each of the past two seasons.
He’s had multiple individual state champions during his tenure. He’s had a slew of place winners.
Kelly is actively recruiting the hallways and the junior high each year to attract kids. He is a high school physical education teacher, an eighth-grade football coach and helps Tony Stewart with North Scott’s strength and conditioning program.
“If he knows you from lifting, it is like, ‘Hey, you coming out for wrestling?’” junior AJ Petersen said. “Even if you have no idea what wrestling is, he’ll still ask you and still encourage you to come out.”
Kelly’s sales pitch is simple.
“He tells you it will help with football or help with any sport you’re doing and will make you stronger,” 132-pounder Cael Straley said.
It goes beyond that. Kelly, a three-time state champion at Charles City High School, relates well to high school students, Petersen said.
“He’s got that serious aspect everybody knows and loves, but he’ll be the first one over in your corner asking, ‘You OK? You need any help?’” Petersen noted. “He’s got that best friend aspect to him, and he just loves wrestling.”
North Scott’s football and wrestling programs work hand-in-hand, which isn't the case at all schools.
At least half of the projected starters in Kelly’s lineup this season were part of the Lancers’ 9-1 football campaign.
“It is that family aspect,” Petersen said. “(Football) coach (Kevin) Tippet loves it, coach Kelly loves it,” Petersen said. “It is bringing the guys together. This is my buddy David and it’s not, ‘He’s just another dude on the team.’ This is your friend, this is a person you talk to every day and person you want to hang out and have fun with.”
Kelly said it begins with forming relationships early.
“If they are willing to show up and put the time in, we want them to be part of this thing,” Kelly stated. “I love this sport and what it does for people."
North Scott has to run multiple practices each day to accommodate those numbers. It can be difficult to get each wrestler the individual attention they need or want, but eight assistant coaches help with that.
The Lancers have transported a couple of their mats to the indoor baseball practice facility to create more room.
“It is definitely chaotic for the coaches and managers,” senior 120-pounder Trace Gephart said, “but it is nice because there are a lot of different partners you can go with each day. We all make each other better, which in the end makes our team better.”
Kelly admitted it can be challenging to get everyone enough matches, especially when other schools can’t match those numbers. North Scott has added several Monday night junior varsity events. It will have some of its junior varsity wrestlers compete in weekend varsity tournaments.
“We try to have competitions that can cater to every level, whether it is a beginner or not,” he said.
The numbers don't seem to be slowing down soon.
Girls wrestling is thriving and the feeder program is soaring. He’ll have many of those kids in the room after the varsity squad concludes practice.
“The coaches keep it fun and those kids see us drilling at practice and they have something to work toward,” junior 170-pounder Seth Madden said. “In our room, we have everybody who placed and our state champions on the wall. Every day, I even look up and say, ‘That’s what I want to be some day.’
“From a young age, it is set in everyone’s heads.”
North Scott is expected to be at the top of the MAC again this winter with Bettendorf. The Bulldogs, with two returning state champions, have similar numbers with 65 on their varsity roster and an additional 25 girls.
The Lancers bring back five state qualifiers, three place winners in Peyton Westlin (fourth), Gephart (fifth) and Petersen (fifth).
“Our confidence is really high,” Westlin said. “We lost some seniors, but it doesn’t matter. Every team loses seniors and every team lost good people.
"We’ll be back and we’ll be really good.”