Wrestling is flourishing at North Scott under Kelly's leadership

“If he knows you from lifting, it is like, ‘Hey, you coming out for wrestling?’” junior AJ Petersen said. “Even if you have no idea what wrestling is, he’ll still ask you and still encourage you to come out.”

Kelly’s sales pitch is simple.

“He tells you it will help with football or help with any sport you’re doing and will make you stronger,” 132-pounder Cael Straley said.

It goes beyond that. Kelly, a three-time state champion at Charles City High School, relates well to high school students, Petersen said.

“He’s got that serious aspect everybody knows and loves, but he’ll be the first one over in your corner asking, ‘You OK? You need any help?’” Petersen noted. “He’s got that best friend aspect to him, and he just loves wrestling.”

North Scott’s football and wrestling programs work hand-in-hand, which isn't the case at all schools.

At least half of the projected starters in Kelly’s lineup this season were part of the Lancers’ 9-1 football campaign.