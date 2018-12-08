Loyd claims 145 title, Most Outstanding Lower Weight in Sterling: As the top seed in the 145-pound bracket at the 41st Carson DeJarnatt Invitational, Eli Loyd showed once again just how dominant he is.
The junior tallied three wins, all by pins, and was crowned the Most Outstanding Lower Weight wrestler Saturday in Sterling.
Loyd's trio of pins went a combined time of 5 minutes, 4 seconds. He is 13-1 on the year after claiming his first tournament title of the season.
Pleasant Valley placed eighth in the team standings with 108.5 points. Evan Kilstrom took the heavyweight division, defeating top-seeded Moises Lopez of Sterling 8-0.
Powered by a championship from Baylor Crigger and a runner-up from Eric Campie, Camanche finished third in the team standings with 131 points.
Crigger, a senior, remained undefeated on the year at 160 pounds with a pair of pins under a minute and a 5-3 decision. Campie had a pin and a decision before falling to Dixon's Hunter Pate 9-4 in the 170 pound bout.
Clinton's Ethan Barry (195) and Fulton's Eli Pannell (220) also won crowns. United Township's Logan Golding (138) and Cade Harris (170) each placed third.
Four locals in top seven standings: For the second consecutive weekend, Davenport Assumption placed second in a weekend tournament but were joined by other teams from the Q-C area.
West Liberty (fourth), Muscatine (sixth) and Louisa-Muscatine (seventh) all came away with at least one top-two finisher at the Mount Vernon Invitational.
The Knights garnered three wins from Ethan Forker at 106, Julien Broderson at 195 and Seth Adrian in the 220 division.
Broderson, a senior, registered three pins while Adrian, a junior, snagged a pair of pins and a 5-1 win over West Liberty's Kobe Simon. Forker also faced a Comet in the final, Alex Beaver, and the freshman pinned him in 3:29.
Coy Reuss and Austin Beaver won titles at 152 and 160, respectively for West Liberty.
The Muskies picked up a second place by sophomore Tim Nimley at 170 and a pair of top-5 finishes from Dalton Sell (195) and Shane Mathias (220).
L-M had a pair of runner-up finishes from Cody Calvelage at 126 and Gabe Hayes at 285. Wapello was paced by two fourth-place finishes from Chase Wittle (106) and Daniel Meeker (132).
Ernst fourth at prestigious Council Bluffs Classic: North Scott's Brady Ernst took down a fellow Iowan in top-seeded Connor Arndt of Waukee and made it all the way to the semifinals, but couldn't finish the deal at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic.
Following the upset victory, the senior was pinned by Apple Valley's (Minn.) Tyler Kim in 3 minutes, 46 seconds. Ernst then fell 6-5 in the third-place match.
The Lancers finished in ninth with 267 points. Deven Strief (138) and Jake Matthaidess (152) each finished seventh in their respective weight classes.
North Scott JV takes tournament in Maquoketa: Despite not coming away with a win at the Zimmerman Invitational, North Scott JV squad tallied 170 points to finish on top.
The highest wrestler for North Scott was Jack Fahrenkrug at 152, finishing second. They received multiple top-5 finishes to spur them to victory.
Davenport West, placing fourth, got two titles from Travis Hodges at 106 and Tyreese Johnson at 182.
Maquoketa placed third thanks to four weight class crowns. Midland got a pair of winners in the lower weight (Damon Huston, 120) and upper weight (Brett Schoenherr, 220).
North Cedar wins home tournament: The Knights racked up 144 points to claim their own invitational on Saturday.
Ashlynn Miller at 120 and Chase Gallagher in the heavyweight division each claimed victories, but it was North Cedar's depth that carried it to the win.
Of the 14 weight classes, the Knights put a top-5 finisher in nine of them.
On the strength of a Remington Overstake title at 145, Northeast placed sixth in the team standings with 75 points.
Durant, placing eighth with 50.5 points, was led by a second place finish at 113 by Ethan Gast.
Bulldogs go 4-1 in Waverly: Bettendorf finished third place in the 10-team Go-Hawk Title Town Duals in Waverly on Saturday.
The Bulldogs lost to Waverly-Shell Rock, but had convincing wins over Burlington, Iowa City High, Clear Creek Amana and Staley.
Aiden Evans (120) was 5-0 with four pins. Alex Blizzard (182) finished 4-1 with four first-period falls.
DeWitt splits at Bobcat Duals: The Sabers experienced highs and lows in Western Dubuque as they went 2-2 Saturday.
While DeWitt took care of West Carroll and Mason City, they were defeated by Dakota and Williamsburg. Keaton Zeimet went a perfect 4-for-4 with a pair of pins and two forfeits.
Wilton goes winless: The Beavers lost to Grinnell, East Marshall and ADM, Adel Saturday at the Tiger Dualsin Grinnell.
Cory Anderson had a couple of pins and a technical fall for Wilton.