Wrestling report: Bettendorf third at Winger Classic

Bettendorf rode a pair of titles and multiple other top three finishes to third place at Saturday's Ed Winger Classic in Urbandale.
The Bulldogs tallied 155 team points, finishing behind Southeast Polk (246.5) and Waukee Northwest (224.5)
At 195 pounds, the Bulldogs' Bradley Hill only had one match go the distance, his 11-3 major decision win over Southeast Polk's Andrew Reed to take the title. Hill had previously sandwiched a pin and a tech fall around a medical forfeit.
While Hill was cruising, Bettendorf's other first-place finisher had his match go down to the wire. Timothy Koester edged fellow freshman Carter Pearson of Southeast Polk 1-0 to win the 106-pound title.
Steele Diercks at 113 pounds and Jayce Luna at 126 pounds both took second for the Bulldogs, with Dustin Bohren finishing third at 145 pounds.
North Scott, which took fifth with 114 points, got its best performance from Trace Gephart, who took second after losing to Waukee Northwest's Carter Freeman in the 120-pound final.
AJ Peterson took third for the Lancers at 195 pounds, falling in the quarterfinals before winning his way through the consolation bracket.
Catour wins Lueders title: Led by Allen Catour claiming one of only two titles by Quad-City area wrestlers, Assumption took sixth at Saturday's Bob Lueders Tournament in Clinton.
The Knights scored 124 team points to edge seventh-place Central DeWitt with 121.5. Linn-Mar won the event with 190 points.
Catour earned a 9-2 decision in the 160-pound final over Lena-Winslow's Marey Roby after pinning his semifinal opponent.
The Knights also had a pair of runners-up.
Cadyn Wild reached the 120-pound final before falling to Lisbon's Brandon Paez. Aiden Morgan lost the 220-pound title match to Central DeWitt's Mitchell Howard, who pinned Morgan in 22 seconds.
Howard pinned his way through the 220-pound bracket, with only one of his four matches lasting more than 1:08.
Two of his teammates, Cael Grell at 160 pounds and Elston Lindner at 170 pounds, each took third.
A trio of third-place finishes led Pleasant Valley's ninth-place effort: Carter Siebel at 106 pounds, Jack Miller at 138 pounds and Caden McDermott at 170 pounds.
Other top-three Quad-City area finishers included Camanche's Ethan Benevides, second at 132 pounds, and Erik Kinkaid, second at 152 pounds; Davenport North's Jeffery West, third at 113 pounds; and Erie's Andrew Bomleny, third at 195 pounds.