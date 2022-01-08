Wrestling report: Bulldogs shine at The Clash

One day after going 2-1 to finish second in their preliminary bracket at The Clash in La Crosse, Wis., the Bettendorf wrestling team repeated the feat Saturday, once again finishing 2-1, this time in the No. 2 bracket at the dual meet.
The Bulldogs knocked off Apple Valley, Minn., 37-34, and Anoka, Minn., 41-30, but fell to Staley, Mo., 38-36.
TJ Koester at 106 and Bradley Hill at 195 each pinned all three of their Saturday opponents as both finished the tournament 6-0.
Jayce Luna at 126 and Dustin Bohren at 145 both went 3-0 on the day for the Bulldogs as well.
North Scott won its final match of the day in the fifth-place bracket, but finished third in the four-team grouping after dropping its first two.
The Lancers fell 41-29 to Northfield, Minn., and 41-25 to Holmen, Wis., before beating New Prague, Minn., 37-28.
North Scott's A.J. Petersen (195) pinned all three of his opponents, completing a 5-0 tournament with five pins.
The Lancers also got three Saturday wins from Trace Gephart at 120 and David Borchers at 285.
Assumption fourth at Eckenrod: Led by a first-place finish from Allen Catour at 160 pounds, the Assumption wrestling team took fourth at the Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational on Saturday.
Catour collected two tech fall wins before getting a 20-3 major decision victory over Vinton-Shellsburg's Brady Ortner in the championship match.
Aiden Morgan nearly made it two titles for the Knights, but the 220-pounder fell 3-2 to Don Bosco's Jared Thiry in the title match to take second.
John Argo (182) and Cadyn Wild took fourth for the Knights, who tallied 142.5 team points. West Delaware won the event with 224.5, with Don Bosco (181) and Waukee Northwest (173.5) taking second and third.
Drake Collins (170) took home a title for 11th-place West Liberty, getting three pins, including over Dallas Center-Grimes' Ben Brushaber in the finals.
Colin Cassady took second at 106 and Jahsiah Galvan third at 195 for the Comets.
PV goes unbeaten at Lepic Duals: Led by five wrestlers who went unbeaten on the day, Pleasant Valley swept its way through the Iowa City West Lepic Duals on Saturday.
The Spartans defeated Norwalk 44-16, Fort Madison 47-30 and the hosts 44-28.
Duncan Harn at 126 and Jack Miller at 145 each had a pair of pins among their three wins on the day for PV.
Also going 3-0 on the day for the Spartans were Carter Siebel (106), Caden McDermott (170) and Rusty VanWetzinga (182).
Leafs win Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational: Geneseo crowned three individual champions and outdistanced second-place Normal West 215.5-185.5 to win the Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational Saturday.
Geneseo's Zachary Montez beat Morton's Zane Ely 4-2 for the 113-pound title and brother Anthony Montez beat Peoria Notre Dame's Joey Mushinsky 10-2 in the 160-pound title match.
Tim Stohl made it three Leafs champs, beating Bartonville Limestone's Audan Trueblood 12-4 at 220 pounds.
Jack Snyder (132) and Levin Neumann (285) placed second for Geneseo.
Central DeWitt got first-place finishes from Carter Donovan at 152 pounds and Sam Gravert at 285 pounds to take fifth in the team standings.