Iowa district meets
Wapello qualifies four for state meet: Wapello shone in the lower weights at Saturday's 1A district meet at Wilton, qualifying four wrestlers for the state tournament.
Mitchell Moore got an 8-2 decision win over Jonah Clark of WACO in the 120 pound finals, Daniel Meeker got a tech fall over WACO's Jalen Collins at 126 and Christopher Ewert earned a 7-5 decision win to grab the 132-pound title.
Colton Meeker, who got pinned by Sigourney-Keota's Mason Dye in the 113-pound finals, finished second at that weight class to qualify.
North Cedar had two champions. Brody Hawtrey pinned Pekin's Zach Hammes in the 138-pound finals and Tyler Thurston topped Pekin's Mason Juhl to win the 195-pound bracket.
Chase Gallagher battled back through wrestlebacks to place second for North Cedar at 285 pounds.
Wilton's Coy Baker took the district title at 182 pounds by getting a major decision against Van Buren's Tayton Bartholomew. Kael Brisker dropped the final at 106 pounds to New London's Marcel Lopez, but the Wilton wrestler came back to win the second-place bout.
Illinois sectionals
Maroons advance six: Moline came out of the 3A Joliet Sectional with six wrestlers advancing to state. Charlie Farmer defeated Jacob Macatawgay of Plainfield 10-4 in the semis to advance to the championship round, where he defeated Kaleb Thompson of Lockport in an 8-6 decision to capture first place in the 106 weight class.
DJ Parker advanced to the championship round on a 55 second pin over JP Migawa of Andrew, but was later pinned by Jacob Boumans of Neuqua Valley in 1:23 to place second in 170.
Isaac Martinez (132) and Jayden Terronez (152) both finished third in sectionals.
The Maroons also had Andrew Burkeyvile and Cobie Underwood advance to state with fourth place sectional finishes.
Six locals earn championships at Byron: Riverdale's Trystan Altensey at 160 and Bryan Caves at 195 led six local champions at the 1A Byron sectional Saturday.
Also earning titles were Rockridge's Nolan Throne at 145 pounds, Erie-Prophetstown's Gabe Friedrichsen at 182 pounds, Fulton's Eli Pannell at 220 pounds and Orion's Logan Lee at 285 pounds.
Mercer County pair win sectional titles: Camden Whitenack is headed to state as sectional champions after winning his weight class Saturday at the 1A Petersburg Sectional.
Whitenack earned a decision win over Owen Gulley to take the 132-pound crown.