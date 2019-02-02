Illinois regionals
Class 3A at Bourbonnais: Moline snatched five regional titles and advanced six wrestlers to next week's sectional meet Saturday at Bradley-Bourbonnais.
Charlie Farmer (106 pounds), Isaac Martinez (132), Jayden Terronez (152), Deanthony Parker (170) and Cobie Underwood (285) won championships for the Maroons.
Terronez had two falls and a 13-5 major in the finals. Farmer had a pin, technical fall and won by injury default in the championship match.
Andrew Burkeybile placed second for the Maroons at 120 and will have a chance to qualify for the state meet next week.
Lincoln-Way East won the nine-team regional with 209 points, followed by Minooka (185) and Moline (150).
United Township had no individual sectional qualifiers. Logan Golding (138), Cade Harris (170) and Simon Wilson (285) each placed fourth.
Class 2A at Dixon: Geneseo had nine wrestlers place in the top three and Rock Island had seven to lead the area contingent in Dixon. They will next compete at the Geneseo Sectional next weekend with hopes of advancing to the state finals in Champaign.
Rock Island had a pair of regional champions in 113-pounder Manny Limon and 132-pounder Victor Guzman.
Geneseo had just one champion, and that was 285-pounder Billy Blaser. He and LaSalle-Peru’s Payton Piraino exchanged escapes in regulation time, with Piraino’s coming with a mere 14 seconds left in the third period to force overtime.
In the extra period, it took Blaser (33-4) a mere 15 seconds to fling Piraino to the mat for a winning takedown.
Rock Island also had a pair of second-place finishers in 126-pounder Michael Myers (25-4) and 152-pounder Brandon Lawver (24-11).
Second-place finishers for the Maple Leafs were 106-pounder Anthony Montez (29-10), 113-pounder Cade Hornback (23-13), 138-pounder Clay DeBaillie (18-20), 145-pounder Andrew Rizzo (21-9) and 182-pounder Eli Allen (17-17). Due to a rib injury, Allen forfeited to Dixon’s Clint Schielein in the finals but is expected to be ready to go for the sectional.
Rock Island (142.5 points) and Geneseo (139.5) were second and third, respectively, in the team standings behind Dixon, which had seven champions and accumulated 183 points.
Class 1A at Knoxville: Mercer County rolled up 224 points to finish well ahead of Kewanee (142) for its third team title in the last five seasons.
Mercer County crowned six champions and advanced 11 individuals to next weekend's Petersburg PORTA Sectional while booking a berth in just over two weeks at the Heyworth Team Sectional.
Bringing home titles for the Eagles were Broctyn King (113 pounds), Noah Miller (126), Camden Whitenack (132), Tristan Ham (145), Seth Speaker (152) and Steven Speaker II (170). Teammates Carson Clawson (106), Jon Headley (120) and Jayden Klingaman (220) all lost in their title bouts.
Kewanee advances six individuals, a group led by 106-pound champion Nathaniel Hampton.
Iowa sectionals
Class 2A at Solon: Powered by four sectional champions, West Liberty finished second behind Solon to advance to regional team duals.
Solon, with seven individual champions, won the meet with 268.5 points. West Liberty was second at 227.5.
Alex Beaver (106 pounds), Sam Gingerich (120), Will Esmoil (145) and Austin Beaver (160) claimed titles for the Comets. Coy Ruess (152), AJ Lenz (170) and Kobe Simon (220) advanced as second-place finishers.
West Liberty will wrestle Camanche in a regional dual Tuesday night in Manchester. The winner faces top-ranked West Delaware or Washington in the regional final.
Tipton had three runner-up finishers in Kaleb Mesick (113), Austin Lenz (126) and Jesse Lieser (285). Louisa-Muscatine's Gabe Hayes (285) and Columbus' Jarod Kadel (138) won sectional crowns.
Class 1A at West Branch: Wilton and Wapello each advanced five individuals to next Saturday's district meet in Wilton on Saturday.
Kael Brisker (106), Coy Baker (182) and Calib Lilly (220) won their weight classes for Wilton as it finished second in the team race with 164 points -- 13 behind Highland.
Colton Meeker (113), Mitchell Moore (120), Daniel Meeker (126) and Christopher Ewart (132) collected titles for Wapello.
Northeast's Ty Schmidt (170) and North Cedar's Brody Hawtrey (138), Tyler Thurston (195) and Chase Gallagher (285) were among the other area sectional champions.
Wilton will wrestle Maquoketa Valley in a regional team dual Tuesday in Lisbon.
Class 1A at Cascade: Damon Huston picked up his 40th win of the season as he was one of three Midland wrestlers to win sectional titles Saturday.
Huston beat Alburnett's Jaymus Wilson in the 106-pound final, 6-4. Midland's Griffen Gravel (126) and Brett Schoenherr (220) also advanced to districts with first-place showings.
Bellevue's Zach Roeder (120) and Hunter Clasen (160) were sectional champions while Jacob Waller (152) advanced as a runner-up.
Dyersville Beckman edged Alburnett for the team title, 174-171.