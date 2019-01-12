Muscatine fifth at J-Hawk: Led by Shane Mathias' title at 220 pounds, Muscatine finished fifth at the J-Hawk Invitational on Saturday.
Mathias pinned his way to the title, dispatching Clinton's Hunter Randall in 5:57 in the championship match.
The Muskies also had four third-place finishers: Carson Harder (132 pounds), Brennan Broders (182), Dalton Sell (195) and Togeh Deseh (285).
Clinton's Ethan Barry pinned Alburnett's Kanan Morris in 2:59 to win the 195-pound title. A second-place finish from Randall and a third-place result from Kyle Guilliams at 152 pounds helped Clinton to eighth place.
Maquoketa's Rich wins Marion title: Taven Rich pinned Williamsburg's Cole Cremeens to win the 285-pound title match at the Loyd Shaffer Marion Invitational Saturday.
Abraham Michel also placed second at 170 pounds for sixth-place Maquoketa.
Wilton's Kael Brisker took the 106-pound title with a major decision over Marion's Niyo Gady. Coy Baker took second at 182 pounds for Wilton.
Cody Calvelage (126) and Chase Kruse (160) both lost their title matches to finish second for Louisa-Muscatine.
West Liberty third in Solon: Titles from Alex (106) and Austin Beaver (160) and Will Esmoil (145) propelled West Liberty to third place at the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational on Saturday.
Austin Beaver pinned Solon's Andy Brokaw in the final while Alex Beaver and Esmoil earned decision wins.
North Cedar's Tyler Thurston won the 195-pound title with a decision victory in the title match.