Wrestling report: North edges Central

Davenport North 36, Davenport Central 31: Trailing by 13 with three matches left, Davenport North needed some big performances to top intra-city rival Davenport Central on Thursday.

Cade Sheedy, Ava Vinger and Jeffery West gave them just that.

Sheedy (285), Vinger (106) and West (113) all got pins as the Wildcats came back to beat the Blue Devils 36-31.

North also got pins from Jacob Dewispelaere (126) and Eleazar Valerio (138).

Pins from Jacob Jantzi at 145 pounds and Taran Pant at 220 had helped stake Central to its lead, along with a major decision win from Alonzo Duarte at 182 and a decision win by Zavaan Mueller at 160.

Assumption 78, Clinton 4: Assumption got 10 pins and lost only one match in beating Clinton in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual on Thursday.

In a night of pins for Assumption, the fastest came at 138 pounds where Michael Macias stopped Hunter Dierksen in 16 seconds.

Assumption also got pins from Derrick Bass (113), Jacob Maes (120), TJ Fitzpatrick (126), Colton Pilgrim (145), Parker Foley (152), Parker Terronez (160, Logan Schimanski (170), John Argo (220) and Joe Turner (285).

Luke Jennings got the lone win for Clinton at 132 pounds.

