Wrestling report: Rocks send four to 2A state tournament

Rock Island's Aoci Bernard is heading to next week's Class 2A state wrestling tournament as a sectional champion.

The fifth-ranked 138-pounder in the most recent Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association rankings completed his run through the Sycamore Sectional Saturday with a 7-3 decision win over Joliet Catholic's Owen O'Connor.

Bernard led a quartet of Rocky wrestlers who qualified for state, although the only other one who reached a final was 182-pounder Steven Marquez. The junior earned a major decision over Ottawa's Charles Medrow in the semifinals before falling 6-1 to Lemont's Moe Khalil in the finals.

Truth Vesey rebounded from Friday's quarterfinal loss at 106 pounds to win four straight matches, two by fall and two by major decision to take third place.

Samuel Niyonkuru rebounded from a semifinal loss at 113 pounds to take fourth and earn the last state spot.

After pinning his way to the 160-pound final, Geneseo's second-ranked Anthony Montez beat Washington's Blake Hinrichsen 3-0 to earn a sectional championship. His brother, Zachary Montez, ranked No. 2 at 113 pounds, fell 4-3 to Gylon Sims of Joliet Catholic in the finals to finish second.

A third Leaf wrestler, Tim Sebastian, worked his way through the wrestlebacks at 106 pounds to earn a spot in the third-place match, where he fell 24-14 to Vesey.

IHSA Class 3A

Maroons crown two champs: Ranked in the top two in their respective weight class, Moline's Kole Brower and Noah Tapia won championships Saturday at the 3A Granite City Sectional.

Neither Brower at 138 nor Tapia at 145 wrestled a close match.

Brower started Saturday with a tech fall win over Alton's Yavieon Freeman in 3:51 in the semifinals. Then in the finals he took a 17-5 major decision over Edwardsville's Dylan Gvillo.

Tapia needed just 1:36 to pin his semifinal opponent, Belleville West's Will Dahm. Then he too won the title with a major decision over an Edwardsville wrestler, this time Drew Landeau by a 12-4 score.

Class 2A district

Comets qualify five for state: West Liberty's Colin Cassady recorded a takedown in sudden victory Saturday afternoon to beat Notre Dame/West Burlington's Carter West 7-5 for a district championship at 106 pounds.

Cassady was one of five West Liberty wrestlers to qualify for next week's state meet from the Class 2A district at Williamsburg. Drake Collins (170) also won a district title with a medical forfeit win over Notre Dame/West Burlington's River Belger.

Joshua Zeman (145), Felipe Molina (182) and Jahsiah Galvan (195) had runner-up finishes.

Galvan, a senior and a University of Northern Iowa football recruit, beat third-ranked and returning state place winner Cael Garvey of Mid-Prairie 10-6 in sudden victory to secure a state berth.

Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union's Lane Scorpil remained unbeaten on the season with a district title at 120. Scorpil pinned CJ Davis of Notre Dame/West Burlington in 1:49 in the final.

Class 1A district

Wilton send three to state: Wilton will send three wrestlers to the individual state tournament next week in Des Moines.

Brody Brisker (113), Jordan Dusenberry (120) and Kaden Shirk (170) won district championships at Cascade for the Beavers.

Brisker (45-1) pinned West Branch's Lincoln Edwards in 2:51 in the final and Dusenberry (38-7) avenged his sectional loss to Alburnett's Preston Klostermann with a 13-7 finals win. Shirk (39-6) pinned MFL MarMac's Kashton Mathis in 4:39 to take first place.

Durant's Ethan Gast was runner-up at 126. Gast was pinned by Dyersville Beckman's Nick Schmidt in the final, but rebounded with a 7-2 win over Alburnett's Blaine McGraw to advance.

