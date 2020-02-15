Wrestling report: Seven Lancers state-bound

Iowa district meets
Seven Lancers state-bound: North Scott used two district titles and five second places to total the second most team points at Saturday's 3A district meet at Western Dubuque Epworth, barely getting edged by Linn-Mar 224.5 to 219.5.
Josh Connor pinned his way through the 132-pound bracket, beating Linn-Mar's Samuel Gisaya in the finals. Deven Strief also pinned his final opponent at 145 pounds, stopping Linn-Mar's Hikaru Carolin in just 33 seconds.
Trace Gephart (113), Peyton Westlin (120), Cael Bredar (126), Jake Matthaidess (160) and Zachary Campbell (170) all also qualified for state for North Scott by placing second in their brackets.
Davenport West also picked up a pair of titles. Travis Hodges used two pins and a decision win over Gephart to claim the 113-pound district championship. Tyreese Johnson beat the hosts' Sawyer Nauman in the 195-pound final to punch his state ticket.
Two other Davenport wrestlers also qualified for state at Epworth as Central's Nathan Canfield (106) and North's Jack West (182) placed second in their respective brackets.
Knights sending eight to state: Buoyed by six second-place finishes, Assumption qualified eight of its 11 competitors for the state meet Saturday at the 2A district meet at Washington.
Assumption also collecting the most team points with its 137.5 outdistancing Solon's 99.
Leading the way for the Knights was Michael Macias at 138 pounds, who needed a total of just 1:40 to pin his two opponents and win the district title, pinning West Liberty's Talen Dengler in the final.
Assumption's other title came from 126-pounder TJ Fitzpatrick, who grabbed a decision win over Tipton's Austin Lenz in the final.
Taking second Saturday to reach state for the Knights were Derrick Bass (106), Noah Gonzalez (132), Parker Terronez (145), Logan Schimanski (170), Aiden Morgan (195) and Seth Adrian (220).
The Knights did not have the most titles among Q-C area schools at the meet. That honor went to Camanche with three district champs.
Ben Vogel beat Assumption's Ethan Forker at 120, Eric Kinkaid topped Gonzalez at 132 and Cade Everson defeated Solon's Caleb Ebert at 160.
West Liberty qualified four wrestlers for state with two winning district titles. Will Esmoil pinned Solon's Zab Gnida in the 152 final and Kobe Simon won a decision over Assumption's Seth Adrian as both remained unbeaten on the year.
Alex Beaver (113) and Dengler (138) took seconds for West Liberty.
Central DeWitt had a pair of district champs as Keaton Zeimet pinned Beaver in the 113 final and Cole Miller pinned Washington's Brayden Hartman at 285.
Columbus 106-pounder Lane Scorpil pinned Bass to win a district title and Tipton's Austin Lenz qualified by finishing second at 126.
Wilton, Wapello advance three to state: Host Wilton advanced three wrestlers to state at Saturday's 1A district meet.
Coy Baker used a pair of pins to win the 182-pound district title, topping Bellevue's Luke Giesemann in the final, and Briggs Hartley (285) and Kael Brisker (126) advanced with second place finishes.
Also qualifying three was Wapello. Daniel Meeker captured the 145-pound title, and the Indians also will be advancing second place finishers Mitchell Moore (132) and Christopher Ewart (138)
Tyler Thurston used two pins to win the 220-pound bracket and he will be joined at state by Brody Hawtrey, who took second at 145 pounds.
Gabe Hayes was Louisa-Muscatine's lone qualifier but he did it in fine fashion, pinning his way through his semifinal and final matches in only 50 seconds total at 285 pounds.
Damon Huston (120) and Cayden Miller (160) gave Midland two state wrestlers by placing second Saturday.
Bellevue advanced Zach Roeder (152) and Giesemann (182) with second-place finishes.
Durant qualified Noah Grage, who took second at 113 pounds. Northeast's long qualifier was Ty Schmidt, who placed second at 170.
Maquoketa advances two: Taven Rich claimed the 285-pound title at the 2A district meet at Center Point-Urbana and Maquoketa advanced two wrestlers to state Saturday.
Abraham Michel also advanced with a second-place finish at 170 pounds.