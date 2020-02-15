Wrestling report: Seven Lancers state-bound

Assumption also collecting the most team points with its 137.5 outdistancing Solon's 99.

Leading the way for the Knights was Michael Macias at 138 pounds, who needed a total of just 1:40 to pin his two opponents and win the district title, pinning West Liberty's Talen Dengler in the final.

Assumption's other title came from 126-pounder TJ Fitzpatrick, who grabbed a decision win over Tipton's Austin Lenz in the final.

Taking second Saturday to reach state for the Knights were Derrick Bass (106), Noah Gonzalez (132), Parker Terronez (145), Logan Schimanski (170), Aiden Morgan (195) and Seth Adrian (220).

The Knights did not have the most titles among Q-C area schools at the meet. That honor went to Camanche with three district champs.

Ben Vogel beat Assumption's Ethan Forker at 120, Eric Kinkaid topped Gonzalez at 132 and Cade Everson defeated Solon's Caleb Ebert at 160.

West Liberty qualified four wrestlers for state with two winning district titles. Will Esmoil pinned Solon's Zab Gnida in the 152 final and Kobe Simon won a decision over Assumption's Seth Adrian as both remained unbeaten on the year.

Alex Beaver (113) and Dengler (138) took seconds for West Liberty.