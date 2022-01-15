Wrestling report: Spartans claim J-Hawk Invite title

CEDAR RAPIDS — The upper weights helped carry the Pleasant Valley wrestling team to a championship Saturday at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawk Invitational.
Caden McDermott (170 pounds), Rusty VanWetzinga (182) and Luke Vonderhaar (285) were among the four winners for the Spartans en route to scoring 242.5 points, 40 clear of runner-up Dubuque Hempstead.
Jack Miller (138) also won a title for the Spartans, who had top-five finishes in 11 of the 14 weight classes.
McDermott, 29-0 on the season, beat Waterloo East's Eli Sallis in the final, 5-3. VanWetzinga pinned East's Lawrence Taylor III in 4 minutes, 48 seconds. Vonderhaar stuck Davenport North's Jeremiah Timmons Henderson in 1:03.
Miller edged Cedar Falls' Henry Koehn in the final, 2-1.
PV's Duncan Harn (126) had pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals before losing to Iowa City High's fifth-ranked Kael Kurtz in the final, 20-5.
Davenport North had one champion in Jeffery West. The 113-pounder pinned Hempstead's Mitchell Murphy in the final in 2:51.
Muscatine, seventh overall, had a runner-up in Evan Franke (220) and a third-place finisher in Jett Fridley (170).
Lancers runner-up at Solon: Fueled by nine individual champions, Waverly-Shell Rock cruised to a championship at the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational hosted by Solon on Saturday.
The Go-Hawks racked up 324 points to best second-place North Scott by 117 points in the 14-team field.
North Scott had one champion in 120-pounder Trace Gephart while Seth Madden (170) and AJ Petersen (195) each took second. Gephart posted a 15-0 technical fall win over the Go-Hawks' Braxten Westendorf in the final.
Madden dropped a 2-1 tilt to Lisbon's Max Kohl in the championship, and top-ranked McCrae Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock doubled-up Petersen 10-5 in the final.
West Liberty placed fourth in the tournament with 129 points. Colin Cassady (106) was the Comets' lone champion. West Liberty had three third-place finishers in Drake Collins (170), Felipe Molina (182) and Jahsiah Galvan (195).
Knights fifth at Osage: In a field with multiple ranked teams, the Assumption wrestling squad placed fifth out of seven schools at Saturday's Osage Duals.
The Knights went 2-3, winning duals over Decorah (59-10) and Clear Lake (54-18). They stumbled to Minnesota's second-ranked Kasson-Mantorville (52-19), 2A state-ranked Osage (47-28) and Hampton-Dumont (50-27).
Cadyn Wild (120 pounds) and Michael Macias (145) had 5-0 days for the Knights. Wild had three pins and a major while Macias collected three falls and two decisions.
John Argo (182) and Aiden Morgan (220) each went 4-1 while Derrick Bass (126) was unbeaten in three matches.
Kasson-Mantorville won the duals and Osage was second.
Sabers crown two champs: Cael Grell (145) and Mitchell Howard (220) won titles Saturday in Cascade to lead Central DeWitt to a fourth-place finish.
Union La Porte City claimed the title with 204.5 points, followed by Western Dubuque (179), Dyersville Beckman (164) and Central DeWitt (158).
Grell beat Western Dubuque's Drew Burds in the final, 7-2. Howard pinned Western Dubuque's Dakota Hoffman in the second period of his championship match.
The Sabers' Brody Grell (120) and Carter Donovan (152) each took second.