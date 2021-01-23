Wrestling roundup: Bettendorf places third at Ed Winger Classic

In a matchup of the top two ranked 220-pounders in Class 3A, Bettendorf's Bradley Hill kept his unbeaten season going, knocking off top-ranked Kalob Runyon of Southeast Polk 9-5 in the finals at the Ed Winger Classic Saturday.
Hill's win helped lift Bettendorf to third in the 20-team invite with 149.5 points, as the Class 3A No. 5 Bulldogs finished behind only 3A No. 3 Waukee (217.5 points) and No. 2 Southeast Polk (212).
North Scott finished fourth with 126.5 points.
Along with Hill's win, Bettendorf got four second-place finishes. Jayce Luna took 2A's top ranked 120-pounder McKinley Robbins of Greene County into overtime before suffering a sudden victory defeat 4-2 in the final.
The Bulldogs' other three finals losses were almost as close, with Dustin Bohren falling 12-10 to Underwood's Stevie Barnes at 126 pounds, Logan Adamson losing 6-4 to West Des Moines Valley's Caleb Corbin at 160 pounds and 3A top-ranked Griffin Liddle dropping a 3-1 decision to Ames' second-ranked Gabriel Greenlee at 285.
The best results of the day for North Scott were turned in by the Petersens, with AJ placing second at 182 pounds and Joey taking third at 195.
Sabers claim Louisa-Muscatine Invitational title: Led by a quartet of first-place finishers Central DeWitt captured the team title at Saturday's Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.
The Sabers scored 203.5 team points to beat second-place Belle Plaine by more than 50. West Liberty took third at 138.5 and Davenport West fourth at 87.5.
Central DeWitt's Keaton Zeimet pinned his way through the 120-pound bracket, including taking 1:02 to dispatch Davenport West's Travis Hodges in the finals. Robert Howard (132), Carter Donovan (145) and Sam Gravert (285) also won titles for the Sabers.
West's smallest wrestler shined brightest Saturday as Ayden Nicklaus pinned Riverside Highland's Easton Schlabaugh to win the 106-pound bracket.
West Liberty got titles from Drake Collins (152), Felipe Moline (195) and Kobe Simon (220).
Wapello wins John Byers title: Nine top-four finishes helped Wapello edge a trio of other teams and win the John Byers Invitational title Saturday.
The Indians finished with 210 points to clip Monticello (194). Midland tied for third with 190 points.
Wapello's two wins came from Elijah Belzer at 132 and Chase Witte at 138.
Midland had four champions, including three who pinned their way through their respective brackets: 126-pounder Damon Huston, 145-pounder Jared Crock and 160-pounder Caden Baillou. Cayden Miller pinned his first three opponents at 182 before winning the final on a medical forfeit.
Durant's lone title came from Ethan Gast, who had three pins in under 1:20 to win the 120-pound title. Maquoketa shined in the upper weights, with Lane Stender (195) and Will Caes (285) winning their brackets.
Muscatine fifth at Bean City Duals: After dropping its first two duals Saturday, Muscatine came back to even its record and place fifth in the Bean City duals.
Muscatine lost to Mount Vernon (45-25) and Dubuque Hempstead (48-25) in its first two matches before beating Oskaloosa (48-24) and Keokuk (60-17).
Three Muskies went unbeaten on the day, led by Tim Nimely, who had three pins and a forfeit win at 170. Jett Fridley had three pins in his perfect run at 152 and Mason Crabtree had two pins and two major decisions at 138.
Briskers shine at Alburnett: Wilton's Brody Brisker (106) and Kael Brisker (138) kept their stellar seasons going picking up titles at the ALB Invite on Saturday.
Wilton finished fourth with 308 points. South Winneshiek won with 414.
Brody Brisker had four pins among his five wins.
Colton Cruse (152) and Kaden Shirk (160) both lost in the finals to finish second for Wilton.