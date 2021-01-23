Wrestling roundup: Bettendorf places third at Ed Winger Classic

Durant's lone title came from Ethan Gast, who had three pins in under 1:20 to win the 120-pound title. Maquoketa shined in the upper weights, with Lane Stender (195) and Will Caes (285) winning their brackets.

Muscatine fifth at Bean City Duals: After dropping its first two duals Saturday, Muscatine came back to even its record and place fifth in the Bean City duals.

Muscatine lost to Mount Vernon (45-25) and Dubuque Hempstead (48-25) in its first two matches before beating Oskaloosa (48-24) and Keokuk (60-17).

Three Muskies went unbeaten on the day, led by Tim Nimely, who had three pins and a forfeit win at 170. Jett Fridley had three pins in his perfect run at 152 and Mason Crabtree had two pins and two major decisions at 138.

Briskers shine at Alburnett: Wilton's Brody Brisker (106) and Kael Brisker (138) kept their stellar seasons going picking up titles at the ALB Invite on Saturday.

Wilton finished fourth with 308 points. South Winneshiek won with 414.

Brody Brisker had four pins among his five wins.

Colton Cruse (152) and Kaden Shirk (160) both lost in the finals to finish second for Wilton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0