Bettendorf quarterback Charlie Zimmerman topped the Quad City-Times' first player poll of the 2023 high school football season.

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior threw for 80 yards and one touchdown and ran for 59 yards and a score in the Bulldogs' 30-10 season-opening win over Pleasant Valley.

In the poll, which had more than 760 votes, Zimmerman garnered 336 clicks to top a five-player field. Zimmerman's teammate, ace lineman Thomas McAleer, finished second.

Bettendorf hosts Davenport Port West (1-0) on Friday night at TouVelle Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Kylar Gerardy of North Scott, Assumption's Angelo Jackson and Owen Hassell of Wilton also were spotlighted.

On the other side of the Mississippi, Moline's Colin Fredrickson topped the poll of Illinois prep players, which also included Geneseo quarterback A.J. Weller and United Township signal-caller Christian Peterson.

The 6-0, 180-pound running back and defensive back scored a touchdown in the Maroons' 17-12 come-from-behind win over Glenbard North.

Moline looks for a 2-0 start at home Friday night against Benet Academy, which started the new season with a 40-6 victory over Oak Forest.