The much-talked about IHSA districting vote for football passed by 17 votes on Tuesday.
The vote means scheduling will be done by the IHSA as football-playing schools will be moved into eight- or nine-team districts in all eight classes starting in the fall of 2021.
For the Western Big 6 it is expected that Alleman will be in a smaller class with no WB6 teams. Rock Island, United Township and Galesburg would be in a district. Moline and Quincy would be in a district. And WB6 newcomers Sterling and Geneseo would be in a district.
There will be room to play one or two non-district games allowing for some of the long-time rivalries.
“It is a historic change,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “The narrow gap in the voting indicates that there are pros and cons that impact our diverse football-playing membership in a multitude of ways. We hope that it will effectively address conference realignment and scheduling concerns, while helping create long-term sustainability and growth for high school football in the state.
This story will be updated.