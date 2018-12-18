Try 1 month for 99¢
Moline vs Rock Island football
Moline's Harrison Bey-Buie keeps running as Rock Island's MJ Stern (13) and Jakye Hill try to bring him down during the first half Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.

 GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network

The much-talked about IHSA districting vote for football passed by 17 votes on Tuesday.

The vote means scheduling will be done by the IHSA as football-playing schools will be moved into eight- or nine-team districts in all eight classes starting in the fall of 2021.

For the Western Big 6 it is expected that Alleman will be in a smaller class with no WB6 teams. Rock Island, United Township and Galesburg would be in a district. Moline and Quincy would be in a district. And WB6 newcomers Sterling and Geneseo would be in a district.

There will be room to play one or two non-district games allowing for some of the long-time rivalries.

“It is a historic change,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “The narrow gap in the voting indicates that there are pros and cons that impact our diverse football-playing membership in a multitude of ways. We hope that it will effectively address conference realignment and scheduling concerns, while helping create long-term sustainability and growth for high school football in the state.

This story will be updated.

