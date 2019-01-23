On a Wednesday in which Moline and Rock Island city officials declared snow emergencies following over seven to eight inches of accumulation, many local sports events did not take place.
On the prep girls' basketball slate, Mercer County's varsity game at West Central was postponed to Saturday at 10:30 a.m., forcing a cancellation of Saturday's previous game for MerCo against Alleman. The Wethersfield girls' game against Galva was pushed to tonight at 6. Monmouth-Roseville's game at Macomb was cancelled.
In boys' hoops action, Rockridge's home game against Orion was postponed by a week. Mon-Rose's game at ROWVA also did not take place.
Wrestling cancellations included Alleman's meet at Moline, which was pushed back to tonight. The Erie-Prophetstown senior night triangular with Orion and Sherrard also was moved to this evening forcing E-P to move a dual at Rockridge to Tuesday.
Wethersfield also had a boys' swim meet at Richwoods cancelled with no makeup date as of yet.
As another arctic front is on the way, a wind chill watch will be in effect later tonight, with a winter weather advisory also in effect from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Prep basketball
Illinois AP state rankings: The boys' teams from Moline (18-2) and Wethersfield (17-2) both moved up in their respective Top 10s Wednesday, taking advantage of some losses by squads ranked ahead of them last week. Moline went from a tie for eighth to seventh in Class 4A, and Wethersfield jumped from fifth to third in 1A.
The girls' teams from Rock Island (22-1) and Geneseo (20-5) also continue getting voting support from sportswriters and broadcasters around the state. Rocky remained No. 2 in 4A, while Geneseo is receiving votes outside of the Top 10 in 3A.
Prep girls' bowling
Rock Island 2772, Galesburg 2566: Galesburg made the trip to Backyard Bowl in Milan, where Rock Island (6-1) picked up the dual win behind a pair of series' over 600. Heather Motley led the way for Rocky with the high series of 614, with Macy O'Mary adding a 602 for the Rocks. Motley also rolled a 247 first game to earn high game honors.
College women's basketball
North Central 58, Augustana 49: There was no road comeback for Augie after trailing 18-12 through the first quarter. Izzy Anderson's 17 points led the Vikings (11-8, 5-5 CCIW) in the loss, with Lex Jones adding 15 points and eight rebounds as the only other Augie player in double figures.
Anderson, who was 7-of-8 at the line in the loss, set the Augie career record for free throws made. The senior has 294 and counting, surpassing 292 by Dawn Crosby from 1979-83.
College men's volleyball
St. Ambrose 3, Saint Xavier 0: SAU won its season opener, 25-23, 25-20, 28-26, to start the year with a CCAC road win in Chicago. Scott MacGillis led SAU with 15 kills and one ace with seven digs; Jake Snyder had 39 assists and Levi Vermeulen added 10 kills for the Bees. SXU is 2-1 and 0-1 in CCAC play.