History can help kids engage with the outdoors

During a recent family vacation in which the kids were in the car for 14 hours in a day, it became abundantly clear why people fly to their vacation destinations. However, for a trip to Yellowstone National Park, the availability of flights and rental cars nearby is next to nil.
On the way to the park, we were able to take a break in Chamberlain, S.D. At the visitor’s center, there is an exhibit about the history of the South Dakota portion of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. The exhibit has multiple displays of what it took for that team to explore their way up the Missouri River to parts of the continent uncharted by the young nation, which was growing inland from the eastern seaboard.
Unintendedly, I had already prepared my children for the stop as we had listened to the travels of Lewis and Clark in my truck on a free book app on my phone. Their journals talk of new animals, tribes and all the adventures of trying to survive in the wilds of North America.
When my children realized that they were in the actual place where many of those stories occurred, they were instantly engaged — at least as much as any 8- and 10-year-old can be after 10 hours in the car and entirely too many sugary snacks. The 45-minute stop at the museum opened my eyes to the need to prepare, engage and educate children before you take them to the woods.
Frankly, looking at the size of the tents that four or five guys slept in was enough to make me appreciate that I had never conducted the journey. The size of the boats they rowed or dragged up the river was impressive, and the amount of wild game they had to harvest to keep the crew of men fed over those three years was equally as impressive.
All of those stories heard over the truck speakers as we drove home from school came alive to the kids when looked at the artifacts and read about the 1,001 deer, 375 elk, and a dozen other species of animals that were harvested to sustain the men. On a side note, the museum also had an old pay phone on the wall. That working antique caught their interest as much as the exhibits themselves.
On the other hand, we also stopped at the Little Big Horn Memorial and Cemetery, which was also along the way. Growing up I had read all the books on Custer’s last stand and anything else I could get my hand about those wars. I was very excited to see the actual hills and fields it had taken place on.
My kids, well they were interested about two minutes, then were ready to go. To them, having no background knowledge on the place, it was just a cemetery with some cool old guns. I, unfortunately, could have stayed there all day, but this was a family vacation, and I figure I will head back in 15 years when my house is empty of children.
These lessons are no different for taking a kid hunting or fishing. If you do not get them the background, then it is strictly for entertainment purposes, and when the entertaining part stops, then they are ready to leave.
The lack of passion will not last in the long run and will likely discourage you in the process. So, make sure you share the past stories of hunting and fishing, it could make the difference in the next generation appreciating the outdoors.