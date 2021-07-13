History can help kids engage with the outdoors

During a recent family vacation in which the kids were in the car for 14 hours in a day, it became abundantly clear why people fly to their vacation destinations. However, for a trip to Yellowstone National Park, the availability of flights and rental cars nearby is next to nil.

On the way to the park, we were able to take a break in Chamberlain, S.D. At the visitor’s center, there is an exhibit about the history of the South Dakota portion of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. The exhibit has multiple displays of what it took for that team to explore their way up the Missouri River to parts of the continent uncharted by the young nation, which was growing inland from the eastern seaboard.

Unintendedly, I had already prepared my children for the stop as we had listened to the travels of Lewis and Clark in my truck on a free book app on my phone. Their journals talk of new animals, tribes and all the adventures of trying to survive in the wilds of North America.

When my children realized that they were in the actual place where many of those stories occurred, they were instantly engaged — at least as much as any 8- and 10-year-old can be after 10 hours in the car and entirely too many sugary snacks. The 45-minute stop at the museum opened my eyes to the need to prepare, engage and educate children before you take them to the woods.