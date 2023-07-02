Luke Toporowski did something this past weekend no other Quad-Citian had done.

The 22-year-old became the first person born in the Quad-Cities to sign an NHL contract.

On Saturday, Toporowski signed a two-year contract with the Boston Bruins on the opening day of the free-agent signing period. According to reports, the Bettendorf native inked an entry-level deal for $870,000. His salary is comprised of $95,000 in signing bonuses and $775,000 in base salary.

The opportunity for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound left winger came about after a solid season with the Providence Bruins of the AHL. With Boston’s top affiliate, he posted 29 points in 47 games for the Bruins, who finished the season with a 44-18-8-2 record and a league-best 98 points. Toporowski scored 15 goals and dished off 14 assists and finished with a plus/minus of +8.

Toporowski began his pro career with the Spokane Chiefs in the 2017-18 WHL season and spent three seasons there. He opened the 2020-21 season with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL before finishing the final six games of the season back in Spokane. He split the 2021-22 season between the Chiefs and the Kamloops Blazers when he was part of a trade to bolster the Blazers’ playoff run.

In 245 WHL games, he put up 199 points.

Reports say he is in a great position to battle for a spot on the Bruins roster as a depth player, but could also return to Providence to gain more experience at that level.